Muslims in Switzerland speak out against proposed 'burka ban'

Muslims living in Switzerland have spoken against a proposal to ban the wearing of facial coverings in public places.

According to reports by Al Jazeera, the “burka ban”, as it has come to be known, was initiated by the Egerkinger Komitee, which is a group belonging to the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP). The political grouping said it organises “resistance against the claims to power of political Islam in Switzerland”.

The Swiss are expected to vote in a referendum about the “burka ban” on March 7.

Some Muslims living in the country say the proposal is aimed at targeting them. If the vote is successful, it could see facial coverings, such as the niqab (worn by some Muslim women), banned from being worn in public.

TimesLIVE