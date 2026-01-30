World

First fiscal revenue drop for China since 2020

China’s fiscal revenue fell 1.7% in 2025

Reuters Agency

Reuters

China's tax revenue rose 0.8% in 2025, while income from non-tax sources slumped 11.3%. Fiscal expenditure rose 1% year-on-year. (CFOTO)

China’s fiscal revenue fell 1.7% in 2025 from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday, the first contraction since 2020, as a protracted property slump and weak domestic demand dragged the economy.

Tax revenue rose 0.8% in 2025, while income from non-tax sources slumped 11.3%, the ministry said. Fiscal expenditure rose 1% year-on-year.

Revenue from land sales by China’s local governments dropped 14.7% in 2025 compared with the previous year amid the deep property downturn.

Reuters

