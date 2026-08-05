World

Drone with explosive device found at German airport, detonator removed

2 min read
Associated Press

Associated Press

Police forensic technicians prepare to deploy an explosive-disposal robot near a Ukrainian aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, where flight operations were suspended overnight after a drone sighting was reported and another object was found near a runway. Picture: (Hendrik Schmidt)

A drone with an explosive device was found at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport and a detonator was removed from the object, authorities said on Wednesday.

Both the airport’s runways were closed and several flights, including one passenger plane, were diverted to other airports after a flying object was sighted nearby shortly before midnight, police said, and an anti-explosives robot was deployed to check an object near the south runway.

A statement later on Wednesday from Saxony’s state criminal police office and prosecutors in the state capital of Dresden said an airport employee discovered a drone near the airport’s south runway with “an unknown explosive device” and the object was examined by police. They removed its detonator. The statement didn’t elaborate on the nature of the device.

Meanwhile, an apparent second flying object collided with a freight airplane after it aborted a landing because the runway was closed, police and prosecutors said. The plane flew to another German airport, Hannover, about 200km to the north-west, where officials found slight damage.

The north runway at Leipzig/Halle was reopened after about two hours. The south runway was scheduled to be out of action for maintenance on Wednesday. Authorities said there was no danger to passengers or airport employees, and flights weren’t affected on Wednesday.

Photos from the scene showed police technicians with an explosives-disposal robot near a Ukrainian plane. The airport is a major cargo hub and the planes located there include Ukrainian Antonov transport aircraft.

There was no immediate information about who might have been responsible for the drone. Nato said it was aware of the incident but referred queries to German authorities.

In 2024, an incendiary device ignited at a logistics centre at the airport and set fire to a freight container, part of a plot that Western security officials suspect Russian intelligence was behind. The flight it was supposed to take was delayed.

Asked whether he saw any direct connection to the overnight incident, German interior ministry spokesperson Leonard Kaminski said he did not at that point.

AP


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EMPD’s Mkhwanazi arrested for 2022 torture and murder of Emmanuel Mbense

2

Court hears sisters plotted to kill mom for R80k policy

3

Court hears details of Mapisa-Nqakula home renovations

4

eNCA jobs bloodbath: 171 staff in line of fire

5

Delaying Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s trial prejudicing my client: lawyer

Related Articles