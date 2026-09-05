MASHILO BOLOKA | What Africa must do to gain from Meta’s landmark online safety deal

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African countries need to ensure they have enforceable obligations for social media, says the writer. File photo:

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Meta’s landmark settlement with 52 US attorneys-general has become a global reference point for online safety, with direct relevance for Africa because platform safeguards increasingly shape expectations beyond the jurisdictions where they are negotiated.

Although the settlement applies to US states and territories, Meta describes it as a possible industry standard and has linked part of the settlement payment to comparable action by TikTok and YouTube. The settlement resolves claims that Meta’s products harmed children, while Meta denies wrongdoing and admits no liability.

It introduces several measures, including:

A default two-hour daily time limit that teens can only turn off with a parent’s permission;

Default muting of notifications during school hours between 8am and 3pm;

Night mode, which blocks teens from posting or viewing feed, stories, explore or reels between midnight and 6am on its apps;

Algorithmic feed control, allowing teens to choose a non-algorithmic feed that is not personalised by recommendation systems;

Age assurance and age-appropriate content restrictions to remove under-age accounts from the apps and prevent teens following or interacting with accounts inappropriate for their age;

Strengthened efforts to make it harder for adults to find, follow, or interact with teens in inappropriate ways;

Easier reporting mechanisms for harmful content with improved response times;

Establishment of an independent social media research foundation to advance independent research into teen well-being and improve understanding of how best to support teens online. Meta will share consented user data with the foundation;

Appointment of an independent auditor to test and report to the states on Meta’s compliance with the agreement. The auditor will review Meta’s compliance with the agreement annually for five years; and

Payment of about $18bn (R290bn) to fund youth online safety initiatives, including digital wellness and youth mental health programmes.

The payment will be distributed in annual instalments over a 10-year period, with participating states receiving about 70%, or $12.7bn, over the decade. The remaining 30%, or about $5.3bn, will be released only after YouTube and TikTok join the agreement by implementing some of the new protections and paying an amount matching the 30% figure.

Meta presents the agreement as part of its broader commitment to teen safety, but the settlement is better understood as a response to sustained litigation and regulatory pressure rather than a purely voluntary initiative. Several factors support this view: Meta admitted no wrongdoing; continues to face related proceedings in jurisdictions such as New Mexico and the EU; and is seeking to position the agreement as a wider industry benchmark.

The key question is what this settlement means for online safety in Africa

The key question, then, is what this settlement means for online safety in Africa. The answer matters because a US settlement can still shape global platform behaviour, industry standards, and expectations for regulators elsewhere. Africa’s exposure is significant because many children face online risks in environments where policy, enforcement, age assurance and platform-funded safety programmes remain limited.

Because the agreement is legally anchored in the US, any extension to Africa would likely depend on platform discretion, unless African regulators create enforceable obligations. If adapted effectively, the settlement could accelerate reform by setting clearer safety expectations and encouraging an industry-funded online safety fund for public education, digital wellness and youth mental health programmes.

The countries most likely to benefit from this agreement are those with firm policies and regulations, as they will be able to push for the agreement to be replicated in their jurisdictions and, where necessary, invoke the law. Countries with clear laws and active regulators are best placed to secure comparable protections. Many African countries lack the legal instruments, regulatory capacity, or enforcement mechanisms required to negotiate and enforce similar commitments, which could leave the continent with weaker, discretionary protections and limited access to any substantial safety funding.

South Africa illustrates this gap. Although the Films & Publications Amendment Act created a dedicated online safety framework and an enforcement committee, major platform enforcement cases have not followed, while recent policy signals favour industry responsibility (self-regulation) over additional regulation. This approach risks leaving existing gaps unresolved at a time when global platforms operate across borders and fragmented national responses are increasingly insufficient.

For African governments and regulators, the settlement underscores the need for co-ordinated, platform-neutral online safety standards that can match the scale and influence of global technology companies. Africa therefore needs stronger domestic enforcement, regional co-ordination, and international alignment to increase its leverage in shaping the protections platforms provide to young users.

African children and teens deserve the same level of protection as users elsewhere. The settlement shows that legal pressure can drive meaningful platform commitments, but without stronger statutory regulation and effective enforcement, Africa risks remaining dependent on voluntary platform choices rather than enforceable rights and safeguards.