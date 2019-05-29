Meet Gauteng's new MECs

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced the list of the provincial MECs expected to be sworn in on Thursday.

"Since assuming office as premier of Gauteng exactly a week ago and having clearly understood the new mandate given to the 6th administration, I have given serious thought about the women and men who would constitute the new executive council," Makhura said in a statement.

Makhura said the newly appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards.

"This team collectively represents the ANC's accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfil the mandate of the 6th administration, of growing Gauteng together."

The newly elected MECs are:

Panyaza Lesufi: ​MEC for finance and e-government

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: MEC for education

Faith Mazibuko: ​MEC for community safety

Lebogang Maile: ​MEC for human settlements, urban planning and Cogta

Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: ​MEC for social development

Jacob Mamabolo: ​MEC for public transport and road infrastructure

Tasneem Motara: ​MEC for infrastructure development and property management

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: ​MEC for economic development,​ agriculture and environment

Mbali Hlophe: ​MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation

Dr Bandile Masuku: ​MEC for health

The MECs are expected to be sworn in at 10am on Thursday, at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg.