Meet Gauteng's new MECs
Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced the list of the provincial MECs expected to be sworn in on Thursday.
"Since assuming office as premier of Gauteng exactly a week ago and having clearly understood the new mandate given to the 6th administration, I have given serious thought about the women and men who would constitute the new executive council," Makhura said in a statement.
Makhura said the newly appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards.
"This team collectively represents the ANC's accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfil the mandate of the 6th administration, of growing Gauteng together."
The newly elected MECs are:
Panyaza Lesufi: MEC for finance and e-government
Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: MEC for education
Faith Mazibuko: MEC for community safety
Lebogang Maile: MEC for human settlements, urban planning and Cogta
Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: MEC for social development
Jacob Mamabolo: MEC for public transport and road infrastructure
Tasneem Motara: MEC for infrastructure development and property management
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: MEC for economic development, agriculture and environment
Mbali Hlophe: MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation
Dr Bandile Masuku: MEC for health
The MECs are expected to be sworn in at 10am on Thursday, at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg.