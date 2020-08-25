Wrap| Zandile Gumede's supporters and backers
Zandile Gumede's appointment as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has received mixed responses from the public, the ruling party and opposition parties.
The former eThekwini mayor was appointed as an MPL last week to replace former provincial Cogta portfolio committee chairperson Ricardo Mthembu, who died in July from Covid-19 related complications.
On Sunday, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu told the Sunday Times that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not responded to Gumede's appointment as he has not been in his office for a week. He said the presidency would respect the decisions made at provincial level unless there were concerns from the office.
Gumede and 17 others have been charged with corruption and fraud relating to the R430m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender from 2016.
Speaking on eNCA on Friday, Gumede said there was a plot by the media and opposition parties to dent her reputation. She said her recent appointment was not a reward but a continuation of her hard work.
“They know how hard I can work, there is no reward. This is just to open another door for me to continue working for the people.” She blamed the media for “discrediting” the first eThekwini female mayor.
These are some of Gumede's supporters and critics:
Backers
Duduzane Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma congratulated Gumede on her new position in a video shared on social media at the weekend. He said the public must respect the “innocent until proven guilty” principle as Gumede “has not had her day in court”.
She will appear before the Durban commercial crimes court in September.
He said leaders who are disregarding the principle by slamming her, are flip-flopping and should be ashamed of themselves. “Keep working hard, keep pushing the envelope. I support you for sure and I'm not the only one that does so. All the best to you,” he said.
ANC in KZN
Spokesperson for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the party expected criticism of Gumede's redeployment because of the allegations against her.
He said the province supports her on the basis of women empowerment and that she has not been found guilty by a court of law. “The ANC is a firm believer in women empowerment and is confident that Gumede's experience is a worthwhile addition to the legislature,” he said.
Public reaction
People are still not getting it. Zandile Gumede is innocent and the section of ANC who persecuted her know it. They are retreating, the plot failed— Ntsimbi (@Ntsimbi17) August 20, 2020
As it relates to Zandile Gumede, everyone in this country is presumed innocent until proven guilty and allegations are JUST allegations. So what’s worrying you exactly? https://t.co/Dh3dsD7e5A— KaNgwede (@2basithole) August 20, 2020
One cannot stop working on the basis of being accused, accusations must be proven first.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) August 19, 2020
Mom Zandile Gumede is innocent until a court finds her guilty.
There is nothing untoward about her being sworn in as an MPL.
The ANC is guided by its policies not public courts
CRITICS
EFF in KZN
The EFF noted with “disgust” the appointment of Gumede as an MPL, saying it proved the ANC's lack of morals and ethics and that it values thuggery and theft.
“It is not surprising that the ANC has elevated Gumede from PR councillor status to being an MPL while still embroiled in corruption allegations of squandering more than a quarter of a billion,” said the party.
DA in KZN
The DA also released a statement saying Gumede's appointment showed she “has protection in high places” and that it was a slap in the face.
“Why else would she earn a promotion back to the legislature when her absolute disgraceful behaviour is so clear for all to see?” questioned the DA.
John Steenhuisen
The DA interim leader said Gumede's appointment contradicts the contents of Ramaphosa's letter about corruption. The president penned a seven-page letter to ANC members on Sunday, saying the party must distance itself from corruption-accused members.
Does swearing in Zandile Gumede as a member of the KZN legislature qualify as “dipping your head in shame” - more like a wink wink, nod nod....— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) August 23, 2020
Herman Mashaba
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said South Africans need to remove the ANC from its position of power and “cadre deployment”.
Zandile Gumede is the ANC. The ANC is her.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 19, 2020
For South Africa to move forward, we need the right people with the right experience in the right positions.
We need to get rid of cadre deployment, and to do that, we need to get rid of the ANC.
Public reaction
Scores took to social media to condemn the ANC for “recycling” the embattled former mayor.
A prophet once said this🤔 #ZandileGumede pic.twitter.com/CKR2Bi1N62— Mvubu (@chiefmvubu) August 19, 2020
If yal continue to vote for 💛🖤💚 after Zandile Gumede and all the other things they’ve done to the people of this country. You deserve everything coming to you. pic.twitter.com/jnapCpvYu6— Poponosi🍒 (@Mphosssible) August 19, 2020
“Zandile Gumede sworn in as MPL in KZN legislature despite ongoing corruption case” @CyrilRamaphosa so this is how you deal with corruption Cyril? What a joke #VoetsekANC— Johan Troskie (@jmtros) August 19, 2020