‘It’s too much’: Load-shedding & corruption among SA’s concerns ahead of Sona

South Africans have taken to Twitter ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to share their grievances.

Corruption and load-shedding are among their main concerns.

Parliament announced two weeks ago that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Sona will be taking a hybrid format with only 50 MPs allowed in the house. The rest will join the address virtually. It said it would spend less than the R2.2m set aside for the event.

On Monday, Ramaphosa assured South Africans that officials implicated in unlawful procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) will face the music. This comes after the Special Investigations Unit released a report on “procurement scam syndicates”.

“All involved in wrongdoing will be dealt with harshly and appropriately. They will not get to enjoy their ill-gotten gains as steps have been taken to recover stolen money, including the freezing of bank accounts,” the president said.

Some are already speculating on social media about the focus of the Sona and whether their grievances will be addressed.

Here are some of the reactions: