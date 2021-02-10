‘It’s too much’: Load-shedding & corruption among SA’s concerns ahead of Sona
Social media TLs are not hopeful about change
South Africans have taken to Twitter ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to share their grievances.
Corruption and load-shedding are among their main concerns.
Parliament announced two weeks ago that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Sona will be taking a hybrid format with only 50 MPs allowed in the house. The rest will join the address virtually. It said it would spend less than the R2.2m set aside for the event.
On Monday, Ramaphosa assured South Africans that officials implicated in unlawful procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) will face the music. This comes after the Special Investigations Unit released a report on “procurement scam syndicates”.
“All involved in wrongdoing will be dealt with harshly and appropriately. They will not get to enjoy their ill-gotten gains as steps have been taken to recover stolen money, including the freezing of bank accounts,” the president said.
Some are already speculating on social media about the focus of the Sona and whether their grievances will be addressed.
Here are some of the reactions:
How funny would it be if, while Cupcake is delivering #SONA2021, there's loadshedding compliments of Eskom. 💡— Sandile Ntuli (@sandilecntuli) February 9, 2021
On Thursday we will be told myths because what will said by the President will never come true . https://t.co/1J3cchjWc2— Bafikile (@Bafikile9) February 9, 2021
For #SONA2021 we need @CyrilRamaphosa to address the country NOT as the ANC, but as the President of SA 🇿🇦— Mike Abel : Willing & Abel 📖 (@abelmike) February 8, 2021
Hard & tangible PLANS (no more promises please) on rebooting our economy, tackling corruption tangibly & slashing our bloated & unsustainable public purse. #FactsOnly
Another day during which the citizens of SA will subjected to abuse, rape and strangulation by the more corrupt than ever ANC..Ramaphosa might as well resign..his"State of the Nation" address will be little more than ..bla bla bla ...sorry...schocked...loans...help...assist etc— Chris (@kriswentzel9) February 9, 2021
It will be the same old promises, nothing new, just blah ,blah, blah then nothing 🤮 https://t.co/CiLYNUOW4J— Eileen (@Eileenn6) February 8, 2021
Our country's economy is crippled with corruption and the people in charge won't do anything about it because they are the ones stealing the most. There, I've done the state of the nation for you. #SONA2021 https://t.co/f7Svz8Qz1x— Asterisks*19 (@Dustin_LFC07) February 9, 2021
...Our @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa like been in a coma, is even scary.. He lacks agility 🙆♀️— PutSAnsFirstNow🇿🇦 ♥ (@PutSAns_First) February 10, 2021
Tito Mboweni can u please ask him for me why is it, please tweet the answer I will stalk your TL #SONA2021 #SAfmTalkingPoint #SAfmBTH #UpdateAtNoon
Well no changes there just sort out @Eskom_SA we have load reduction and loadshedding @CyrilRamaphosa. Every Sona you always tell us that you will be fixing this entity.— Thulani Maseko (@Thulani88343430) February 6, 2021
#Jobs #Jobs #Jobs #SONA2021 #SONA21#SONA #StateOfTheNationAddress https://t.co/hS4spZXBiQ— Oscar Letsoalo (@Scarnia_11) February 10, 2021
If an algorithm is fed previous speeches of President Ramaphosa, it will cobble together what we are going to hear this Thursday #SONA2021— Robert Mats☂la (@matsila) February 10, 2021
We had so many #SONA's in the previous years and our Peoples still remained poorer, so what so special about the #SONA2021— MFK@26971 (@berry26971) February 10, 2021
How about a cabinet of only 5 ministers as well? How about fewer municipalities? Do we really need 400 members of Parliament? We are tired of having to pay more taxes to finance corruption! #SoNA2021— SandiO (@SandiSebezo) January 19, 2021