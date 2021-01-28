No red carpets and only 50 MPs in the house - Here’s how this year’s Sona will be different

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) on February 11, spokesperson for parliament Moloto Mothapo announced on Wednesday.

Moloto said Ramaphosa has been preparing for the address since last year through engagements with various stakeholders.

He said the Sona “provides the president with an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of SA, to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global contexts, to account to the nation on the work of government and to set out the programme of action for the coming year”.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and need for strict adherence to the Disaster Management Act regulations, parliament said the national legislature will hold a hybrid sitting and announced the following changes: