‘Load-shedding has become a permanent feature of SA life’ - EFF’s Ndlozi slams failing state of SOEs

10 February 2021 - 07:15
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed load-shedding and criticised public enterprises minister Praving Gordhan and health minister Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday slammed Eskom after the state-owned power utility announced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding, and questioned why public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is still in cabinet.

Eskom said load-shedding would run from 10pm on Tuesday to 5am on Wednesday. It said this is necessary to preserve and replenish its emergency generation reserves and maximise capacity.

“The power generation system is still severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance,” it said.

Ndlozi also threw a jibe at health minister Zweli Mkhize following recent reports about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine against mild to moderate diseases caused by the Covid-19 variant.

He said the minister demonstrated “incompetence” in dealing with the pandemic.

His comments drew mixed reaction from followers.

While some agreed with Ndlozi, others said running a country was difficult and he should rather do something, as a member of parliament, than sit and criticise. 

