Lies, investigation and resignation: a timeline of Bonginkosi Madikizela's qualification scandal

The DA on Wednesday confirmed Bonginkosi Madikizela's political journey with the party had come to end after two weeks of deliberations into his degree scandal.

Madikizela was under investigation by the federal legal commission (FLC), the DA's governing and policy-making body, after it emerged that he lied about his academic qualifications.

Here's a timeline of events:

April 14: Investigations into the scandal

Chairperson of the federal council Helen Zille said two weeks ago the party in the Western Cape would investigate Madikizela after an article by Daily Maverick revealed that he did not finish his BCom degree, contrary to what was stated in his online biography.

Madikizela previously told a Daily Maverick journalist he obtained his degree from Unisa in 1999. Screenshots of the biography published by the publication show that Madikizela's profile stated he had a BCom in human resource management and a certificate in information technology.

Zille said the party took the scandal seriously and would act accordingly after its investigations.

April 15: Madikizela is suspended and steps aside as provincial leader

Western Cape premier Alan Winde confirmed Madikizela's 14-day suspension pending an investigation into a report that he had misled the public about the status of his academic qualifications.

On the same day, Madikizela “voluntarily stepped aside” from his position as DA provincial leader. In a letter seen by TimesLIVE, DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt informed the party structures in the province that Madikizela's deputy, Albert Fritz, would act in his place for the duration of the suspension.