Politics

Zuma's imprisonment won't stop state capture inquiry making a finding on him: Zondo

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
30 June 2021 - 14:09
'All the affidavits of witnesses who implicated Mr Zuma have been sent to him. He chose to not deny or admit,' said justice Raymond Zondo. File photo.
'All the affidavits of witnesses who implicated Mr Zuma have been sent to him. He chose to not deny or admit,' said justice Raymond Zondo. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former president Jacob Zuma might have escaped appearing at the Zondo inquiry after his defiance of an order to do so, leading to his 15-month imprisonment by the apex court this week. But that will not make the evidence against him led at the state capture inquiry disappear.

This is according to commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who was briefing the media on Wednesday.

Zondo said Zuma had made his bed, electing not to appear to answer allegations levelled against him.

The commission had done its part in serving Zuma with summons and affidavits of witnesses who implicated him.

To this end, the commission would make findings on Zuma when it compiled its report, which is a work in progress.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In any event, Zondo charged, it is not clear whether Zuma's appearance would have been of any use after he had threatened to remain silent if forced to appear.

“It would have been better to have Mr Zuma appear before the commission and make himself available for questioning until the questions were exhausted,” said Zondo. 

“But I am satisfied that in the end, the commission will be in a position to make clear findings based on the evidence it has heard.

“All the affidavits of witnesses who implicated Mr Zuma have been sent to him. He knows what they have said about or against him. He chose to keep quiet and not deny or admit.

“He had a chance to challenge that evidence and apply for leave to cross-examine them,” Zondo went on.

“So the commission will make its findings based on the numerous witnesses it has heard. I do not even know, if Mr Zuma did come under compulsion, how much of help he would have been.”

The Pretoria high court has given the commission a further three months to complete its work. An order from judge Selby Baqwa on Monday said it would now be required to wind up before September 30.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ConCourt is done ‘flogging a dead horse’: judge gives Zuma an earful

Acting chief justice openly critical of the former president and takes particular aim at his ‘outlandish’ behaviour
News
20 hours ago

Jacob Zuma will keep presidential perks after sentencing, law expert says

Former president Jacob Zuma will not lose any of his retirement benefits even though the Constitutional Court sentenced him to a 15-month prison ...
Politics
3 hours ago

‘Be humble, take it like a man and get out early for good behaviour’: prison rights group's advice for Jacob Zuma

Zuma can prove his critics wrong by simply handing himself over to the authorities and taking his sentence “like a man”, says the SA Prisoners' ...
Politics
1 hour ago

'Premature' to predict at which prison Zuma will serve his time: correctional services

Details of former president Jacob Zuma's pending incarceration will only be finalised when he is formally admitted as a prisoner, the department of ...
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  2. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  4. Friends with benefits? Kodwa says benefactor ‘has no power over me’ Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...