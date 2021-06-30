Zuma's imprisonment won't stop state capture inquiry making a finding on him: Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma might have escaped appearing at the Zondo inquiry after his defiance of an order to do so, leading to his 15-month imprisonment by the apex court this week. But that will not make the evidence against him led at the state capture inquiry disappear.

This is according to commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who was briefing the media on Wednesday.

Zondo said Zuma had made his bed, electing not to appear to answer allegations levelled against him.

The commission had done its part in serving Zuma with summons and affidavits of witnesses who implicated him.

To this end, the commission would make findings on Zuma when it compiled its report, which is a work in progress.