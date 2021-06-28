Will Zuma go to jail? ConCourt set to hand down judgment

The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on Tuesday on whether former president Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court, with the state capture commission having asked that he be sentenced to prison for two years.

This comes as the Pretoria high court has given the commission a further three months to complete its work.

An order from judge Selby Baqwa on Monday said the commission will now be required to wind up before September 30.

It has been three months since the Constitutional Court heard the unopposed application by the commission that the former president be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with its earlier order in February to obey the commission’s summons to appear and give evidence.

When Zuma was summonsed to do so, he did not. He also didn’t participate in either of the court cases brought by the commission to the ConCourt. Instead he released public statements that attacked the commission and the integrity of “some judges”.

Even when the highest court issued directions asking him to address it on what would be an appropriate penalty should it find he was in contempt, he chose not to.

Instead he wrote to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng saying he would not participate as a conscientious objection and that the directions were “nothing but a stratagem to clothe [the Constitutional Court’s] decision with some legitimacy”.