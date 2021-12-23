Ramaphosa files counter-application to Zondo on state capture report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a counter-bid to the state capture commission’s extension application, asking the court to clarify that he can decide when to publicly release the state capture commission report and that he is not bound to deliver it to parliament within two weeks of receipt.

Between Zondo and Ramaphosa’s applications (if they both succeed) the public is unlikely to see the state capture commission’s report before the end of June next year.

Zondo urgently approached the court this week for yet another extension of the deadline to submit his report to Ramaphosa. The president said in his affidavit that this was Zondo’s sixth extension application and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) said it was his seventh.

This time about, Zondo proposed that he would deliver his report in parts: part I before the end of December, part II before the end of January and part III before the end of February.

In his application, he said that part I would cover Transnet, SAA, SAAT and SA Express. He said: “This is significant because, should the president decide to release part I of the report to the public in the meantime, the public will be informed of the findings and recommendations made by the commission in respect of the workstreams or topics that will be covered by part I.” Similarly, the National Prosecuting Authority could “derive such assistance” from the report as they might need, he said.

But Ramaphosa said that, while he was not opposing Zondo’s extension application, he wanted to see the full report before he publicly released it and before he put it before parliament with a plan for how he was going to act on it.

He said: “There may be themes in the findings and recommendations that cut across all three parts of the SCC report and warrant a comprehensive, coherent analysis and response. That would not be possible on the fragmented and serialised approach suggested by the commission.”