×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

EFF wants police commissioner Fannie Masemola to go, and here’s who Malema wants to replace him

18 July 2022 - 10:09
EFF leader Julius Malema says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should be the national commissioner. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should be the national commissioner. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

The EFF has called on embattled national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to resign for his alleged role in the aftermath of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.  

Masemola was appointed earlier this year, and made headlines last week when he ordered the removal of presidential protection unit head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode from his position.

The order and sudden streamlining of reporting lines comes weeks after former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa over the burglary and an alleged cover-up.

Ramaphosa said there was no basis for the claims and said he had “reported the incident to the head of the presidential protection unit of the police service for investigation”.

City Press reported at the weekend that Masemola, in his role as deputy national commissioner at the time, allegedly authorised the use of police resources to find the burglary suspects.

Responding to the report, the EFF said Masemola should be given the boot and arrested.

“We call for the immediate resignation and arrest of Fannie Masemola as he has no moral integrity to remain as a commissioner of police. Masemola is preoccupied with servicing the tender interests of the ruling party as well as using state resources to aid the criminal activity of politicians,” it said.

The party said Masemola must reveal the names of politicians and ministers with whom he “conspired”. 

“The EFF will not tire in calling for accountability for the crimes Ramaphosa has committed and warns South Africans the worst it yet to come. All law-abiding South Africans must unite behind the call for Ramaphosa to step down.”

Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer'

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi witnessed first hand the insidious way corruption has infiltrated the SAPS when he ...
News
1 day ago

Who should replace Masemola?

EFF leader Julius Malema called for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to replace Masemola.

According to Malema, Mkhwanazi has what it takes to be a national commissioner and is what the country needs in the fight against crime. 

“Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi must be the police commissioner or anyone similar to that guy. I told [police minister] Bheki Cele the same thing when we were in Senekal.

“I said to Bheki, ‘This is the guy who must be a police commissioner and not those you are always giving us who are driven by corruption and do not protect the streets and integrity of the uniform’,” said Malema. 

He said the police service uniform looked better on Mkhwanazi compared to other officers. 

“When you look at Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in uniform, you see a man who is disciplined, a man who is determined to deal with crime,” said Malema.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

POLL | Would you join EFF’s national shutdown against ‘farmgate’, load-shedding and fuel prices?

“The national shutdown which the EFF will partake in will not be a candle holding and white flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | I do have answers for Phala Phala: Ramaphosa

The president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Politics
2 days ago

Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’

It is suspicious that the former spy boss’ complaint coincided with plans to release of Zondo’s report implicating Fraser, says outgoing SACP leader
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. We felt pain when Zuma was abused, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  2. Ramaphosa set to announce new measures to resolve electricity crisis Politics
  3. Mantashe wants new state power company to report to him Politics
  4. ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race Politics
  5. SACP Cold War over as Masondo makes spectacular comeback Politics

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...