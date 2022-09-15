×

Politics

'She will fall': EFF wants no-confidence vote on speaker Mapisa-Nqakula after Phala Phala move

15 September 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The EFF has slammed National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deaan Vivier

The EFF is gunning for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, calling for a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly speaker and slamming her appointment of an independent panel to investigate the controversial Phala Phala farm burglary.

Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year, accusing him of concealing the crime from police and defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping, interrogation and bribery.

Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday evening announced an independent three-person panel to look into the matter and recommend whether to initiate a process to impeach Ramaphosa. The panel will be headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, with Thokozile Masipa, a former judge of the Gauteng high court, and associate professor of public law at the University of Cape Town Richard Calland as the other members.

The appointments drew mixed reaction. While some applauded the move, the EFF was among those who criticised it and called for Mapisa-Nqakula's head.

“Her appointments are irrational, bias[ed], and are a complete disregard of the consultative process with political parties represented in parliament,” it said.

It said the speaker had “spat in the face of the SA people and our democracy” by appointing people “who were not nominated by at least one of the nine opposition political parties represented in parliament”.

It alleged the panel would be biased towards Ramaphosa and questioned its independence.

The EFF said it would consult with other political parties in parliament to reverse the appointment, and would table a motion of no confidence in Mapisa-Nqakula.

“It is a tendency of a dictator who seeks to practise a factional defence of her employer and must never be allowed to go unchallenged. Mapisa-Nqakula has allowed herself to be used as a pawn by Ramaphosa.”

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu added the speaker would “fall” as a result of the matter.

Nosiviwe takes parliament for granted! She must be combined with Ramaphosa in the motion of no confidence and she too will fall!” he said.

