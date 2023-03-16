Politics

WATCH | 'Security forces stand ready' — Ramaphosa responds to Malema's 'national shutdown' threats

16 March 2023 - 17:55 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

“Disorder and anarchy will not be allowed in South Africa. We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like in South Africa,” says President Cyril Ramaphosa

“We are a constitutional democracy. Yesterday [Wednesday], we had a meeting of our national security council and we discussed this and the security forces of our country are going to defend our people,” said Ramaphosa during a media briefing after a state visit by his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Union Buildings on Thursday. 

“They are going to make sure that intimidation, anarchy and disorder does not prevail. But those who want to protest, by all means, you protest peacefully. But if you are going to restrict the rights of other people, if you are going to coerce them, if you are going to intimidate them and unleash violence, our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa.”

This after EFF leader Julius Malema held a press briefing on Wednesday calling for “fighters” to give back “times two” what they get, leaving many wondering what will transpire during the planned protest on March 20.

Ramaphosa was asked what his comments were about Malema's press briefing.

“We will not allow anarchy and disorder to prevail in this country and against the people of South Africa. That will not be allowed. So we will see what happens. But then again, it's interesting that Monday is a long weekend. Many of our people will probably be travelling to their homes and we expect there will be full order and harmony in our country. But security forces stand ready to defend the people of South Africa,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cabinet says it will ensure South Africans' lives are not disrupted during planned shutdown

The government is prepared to ensure the lives of South Africans are not disrupted by planned protest action on Monday, the cabinet has warned
Politics
6 hours ago

'No to shutdown!' – Defend Our Democracy campaign

The Defend Our Democracy campaign, endorsed by about 37 organisations and associations, has expressed its opposition to the EFF's planned national ...
News
7 hours ago

Putco suspends operations on Monday but taxi industry will continue operating

Putco has decided to suspend its bus operations on Monday during the planned shutdown.
News
6 hours ago

EXPLAINED | Where and who may be affected by the EFF's 'national shutdown'

EFF leader Julius Malema has outlined plans for the "national shutdown" on Monday.
News
8 hours ago

FPB opens a case against EFF member for threatening pupils ahead of party's national shutdown

The Film and Publication Board opened a case against an EFF member seen in a video threatening to harm children who attend school on the day of the ...
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. DA drives point home outside lavish, blackout-proof estate housing president, ... Politics
  2. Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after being axed from cabinet Politics
  3. PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why Bongani Baloyi resigned from ActionSA and what the ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why Bongani Baloyi resigned from ActionSA and what the ... Politics
  5. Victory for Ramaphosa in latest round of Phala Phala battle Politics

Latest Videos

'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony