His sympathisers in the ANC backed his argument that he “he never received [the summons] physically”.
“What they did was they got a sheriff to drop off a notice at some address in Bloemfontein where he is not living. They assumed he lived somewhere at a house and they dropped off the notice for a meeting there, but he doesn’t live there so he never got it,” said one Magashule supporter.
Mathews Phosa, who previously represented Magashule in the case, said he sent the sheriff packing when they tried to serve the summons through him as he no longer represented him.
“I told them I can’t receive the summons on his behalf because I don’t have instructions,” he said, adding was the last time he was involved in the matter.
The NDC, in its ruling which TimesLIVE has seen, portrays a lengthy and protracted process marred by countless delays to get Magashule to the hearing.
The process to haul Magashule over the coals began in November 2021, about six months after Magashule’s failure to apologise and retract his suspension of Ramaphosa.
The process, however, could not kick-off for various reasons which NDC chair Ralph Mgijima details in the finding. These include allowing Magashule to exhaust all the legal processes related to the case, which were dismissed by the high court, Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court between May 2021 and August 2022.
The matter was then set for hearing on November 7 2022, but Magashule was not available on the day. A new date of December 3 2022 was agreed on, but they still could not sit as Phosa was again not available.
How Ace Magashule plans to fight expulsion from ANC
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is planning to fight his impending expulsion from the party to the hilt.
TimesLIVE understands Magashule will mount a fightback against his imminent dismissal as an ANC member, questioning the disciplinary processes that concluded he be expelled from the party.
Those close to Magashule have indicated he plans to argue his disciplinary process be started afresh, with the ANC to be accused of failing to do basic due diligence, including ensuring he was properly served with the charge sheet.
This after the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) found him guilty of contravening the ANC constitution by failing to withdraw and apologise for his decision to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021 and he be dismissed from the party.
According to those with knowledge of Magashule’s fightback strategy, the former Free State premier is due to exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC.
This suggests he might take the matter to court should get no joy from the ANC.
‘There is no space for him any more’: Reactions to Ace Magashule’s possible expulsion from ANC
Magashule is said to be planning to appeal the findings of the NDC with the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeals, where he will argue he had never been served with a summons and never received communication from NDC for him to appear before it.
Magashule on Thursday refused to confirm his fightback strategy. He told TimesLIVE he received no communication from the ANC on his charges and on the NDC’s subsequent finding against him.
“I have been all over, so I haven’t received anything,” he said.
Asked whether he believes the summons was served at the wrong address, Magashule responded: “I don’t know, I want to comment after only seven days, let me not get involved in any other thing.”
The NDC gave Magashule seven days, on May 23, to explain why he should not be expelled, a deadline TimesLIVE understands expired on Tuesday.
But Magashule believes the seven-day count was only ignited on Wednesday, when the decision to expel him was publicly communicated.
His sympathisers in the ANC backed his argument that he “he never received [the summons] physically”.
“What they did was they got a sheriff to drop off a notice at some address in Bloemfontein where he is not living. They assumed he lived somewhere at a house and they dropped off the notice for a meeting there, but he doesn’t live there so he never got it,” said one Magashule supporter.
Mathews Phosa, who previously represented Magashule in the case, said he sent the sheriff packing when they tried to serve the summons through him as he no longer represented him.
“I told them I can’t receive the summons on his behalf because I don’t have instructions,” he said, adding was the last time he was involved in the matter.
The NDC, in its ruling which TimesLIVE has seen, portrays a lengthy and protracted process marred by countless delays to get Magashule to the hearing.
The process to haul Magashule over the coals began in November 2021, about six months after Magashule’s failure to apologise and retract his suspension of Ramaphosa.
The process, however, could not kick-off for various reasons which NDC chair Ralph Mgijima details in the finding. These include allowing Magashule to exhaust all the legal processes related to the case, which were dismissed by the high court, Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court between May 2021 and August 2022.
The matter was then set for hearing on November 7 2022, but Magashule was not available on the day. A new date of December 3 2022 was agreed on, but they still could not sit as Phosa was again not available.
From 'suspending' Ramaphosa to challenging his own suspension: A timeline of Ace Magashule vs ANC
The matter was then set for January 19, but the NDC did not receive written submissions from Magashule while the ANC submitted its argument on why the party’s former secretary-general should be expelled.
Phosa, however, argued the NDC no longer existed because the ANC held its national conference which is traditionally followed by the appointment of a new committee.
“The NDC resolved to await the NEC’s appointment of NDC members. For that reason, the hearing was postponed sine die and not to a specific date,” Mgijima noted.
“The NDC places on record that between November 7 2022 and January 19 2023, none of the dates promised by Phosa, for the hearing to be held, materialised. In March, the NEC appointed the members of the NDC and the national presenters.”
The matter was then set for May, but Phosa turned back the sheriff, saying he no longer represented Magashule and they should liaise directly with him.
“The NDC hearing was set down for adjudication on May 23 2023 on the virtual platform and the 'Notice of Set Down' was served on the charged member at his residence in Bloemfontein by the deputy sheriff of Bloemfontein West on May 15 2023,” said Mgijima.
The ANC on Thursday said it had evidence that the summons was served on Magashule, rebuffing his argument that he never received it.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Ace Magashule 'as good as expelled' from ANC
LISTEN | I have not stolen a cent from government: Ace Magashule
IN PICS | Ace Magashule and co-accused's asbestos trial set for April 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos