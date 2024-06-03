The Electoral Court is on Monday hearing an application by Jabulani Khumalo against the Electoral Commission’s decision to remove him and record former president Jacob Zuma as president of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP).
Khumalo asked the court in an application on May 18 to declare the commission’s decision invalid and unlawful and set it aside. He also wants the court to order the Electoral Commission of South Africa to record him as president of the party.
After 84% of the votes were counted on Friday, the MKP was the third largest party nationally after the ANC and DA.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Electoral Court hears reinstatement application by MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo
Courtesy of SABC
