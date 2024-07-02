Al Jama-ah leader wanted deputy president post but happy with social development

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks says though he had his eye on the deputy president post he is happy with his appointment as social development deputy minister.
Hendricks was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday and will serve as deputy to minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe.
Hendricks told TimesLIVE that like DA leader John Steenhuisen, he had ambitions of becoming Ramaphosa's deputy.
“I never thought they'd offer me that position [deputy minister of social development]. I thought he'd offer me the deputy president position. All of us wanted to be the deputy president. It's not a joke.
“If someone asks you what position you want, obviously you'd start off there, and as reality kicks in, you look at where your strengths lie and mine will lie in social development,” Hendricks said.
He has embraced his new position with gratitude.
“I'm thrilled to have been considered and appointed and I think the president and the minister expect a lot from me. They feel I can pull it off.”
Al Jama-ah has one position in the cabinet after committing to be part of the government of national unity (GNU).
Hendricks does not have any experience in governance but believes his background in sociology and other experience will equip him for the role.
“I don't have any background in any government department. I have my degrees in sociology. I did serve on the small business portfolio committee for five years. I can use that experience in my role as deputy minister of social development as it is something very close to my heart.
Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud
“I feel this experience will help me reduce the number of grant recipients and help them find jobs. I was quite comfortable accepting the social development position because I feel like I can do the job.
“The portfolio is still new to the minister and myself, but we look forward to the manifesto promises that parties made. I think that's a good start and the minister will give me leadership.”
Dealing with delays in grant payments will be a priority once he takes office.
“One of the challenges in South Africa includes poverty eradication. This position will play a very important role together with other departments. People who receive grants still experience hardships. It is our priority to ensure that those who receive Sassa grants don't experience any hardship and that their grants arrive on time.
“We will ensure there are backup plans for any reason they can't receive their grant on the designated day.”
He is confident his new position will allow him to implement projects he couldn't before he got the position.
“We want to develop a socioeconomic response to reduce gangsterism and drugs. These are the things we've been working on that never got off the ground because we didn't have funding, but now that I'm the deputy minister, I have a passion to make it succeed.”
