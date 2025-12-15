Fireworks at KZN legislature as MKP’s motion of no confidence in premier is a damp squib

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal premier dodged a bullet as the MK Party's motion of no confidence in him failed at the legislature on Monday.

There were literally explosive celebrations at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Monday when IFP supporters launched fireworks in support of premier Thami Ntuli after the MK Party’s vote of no confidence in him failed.

The vote was preceded by a day of high drama as members of the MK Party — which proposed the motion over alleged financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure, and threatened to topple the government of provincial unity (GPU)—were ejected from the chamber along with EFF members who supported them.

They objected to speaker Nontembeko Boyce’s ruling that the vote be conducted in the open, saying their members had received death threats.

After a delay, Boyce allowed them back into the legislature to resume the vote, which drew further outrage.

She said it was public knowledge the MK Party members supported the motion, and thus a secret ballot was not warranted.

The vote proceeded with the majority of the house members opposing the motion. MK Party and EFF members then clashed with police.

IFP supporters launched fireworks at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature to celebrate after the MKP's vote of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli failed @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/q0qenlK7N3 — Nyanga Mkhize (@mkhize_nyanga) December 15, 2025

Outside the legislature, IFP supporters who turned up in their numbers, celebrated with fireworks and song.

Ntuli, who addressed the crowd, condemned the actions of members of the provincial legislature who derailed proceedings.

“The chaos by members of the MKP and the EFF makes people not have trust and hope in them. The reasons they advanced in proposing the motion were not justified. They only told us they had the numbers (in the general election) and that they were supposed to be leading the legislature,” said Ntuli.

He said little was said about the failures of his government.

He added that under the GPU he had a good working relationship with police to reduce crime. Under his leadership, the GPU had also made strides in removing illegal foreigners.

“We have also been fighting gender-based violence against women and children. There is no reason to suggest this government failed,” said Ntuli

“The MKP should not think they are the only ones who can fill the streets of Pietermaritzburg. This was going to create a picture that they are the majority in KZN.”

He said the party was gearing up for further victory when it contests a by-election in uMfolozi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

