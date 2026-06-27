WATCH | Foreigners at Durban drive-in site to be moved to Limpopo processing centre

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Malawians at the Durban drive-in prepare to return to their home country after weeks of uncertainty and displacement. Many of those leaving were among hundreds affected by recent tensions and attacks targeting foreigners in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which forced families to flee their homes and seek temporary shelter. Picture:

The eThekwini municipality has resolved to move foreigners accommodated at the Durban drive-in temporary repatriation site to a newly established temporary repatriation processing centre in Musina, Limpopo.

This decision follows a resolution of the inter-ministerial committee on migration on Friday as part of the government’s co-ordinated response to managing irregular migration and expediting voluntary repatriation processes.

Protesters chanting "Enough is enough" marched along Parklands Main Road on Saturday morning. As they made their way through the area, they shouted towards residents watching from apartment balconies. Some protesters called on foreign nationals to "pack up and leave." pic.twitter.com/XzX60nUlem — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 27, 2026

The new facility in Musina has been established to:

enhance the verification and processing of undocumented foreigners;

facilitate faster and more efficient repatriation through the Beitbridge port of entry; and

reduce pressure on existing repatriation facilities and improve operational efficiency.

The relocation follows the significant increase in the number of mainly Malawians requiring humanitarian assistance and repatriation.

The national government has confirmed that more than 15,000 Malawians have already been processed for deportation and voluntary repatriation, while verification of additional individuals continues.

The relocation process is being led by the inter-ministerial committee and the relevant national departments, with support from the affected spheres of government within their respective mandates.

The eThekwini municipality will continue to support and co-ordinate with the relevant national departments and stakeholders, within its mandate, to facilitate the implementation of the inter-ministerial committee’s decision.

“The municipality continues to engage the relevant national departments and stakeholders as operational plans are being finalised.

The Durban drive-in temporary repatriation site will be decommissioned once all operational arrangements have been finalised and the relocation process has been successfully concluded," the municipality said.

The continued arrival of new individuals who were driven out of their communities around KwaZulu-Natal — who continued to arrive at the Durban drive-in daily — put pressure on resources specifically allocated for individuals in the metro.

It said it was not a provincial reception centre, transit facility or accommodation site for foreigners from elsewhere in South Africa.

The municipality said since the commencement of the operation, 12,800 individuals have been assisted, with 10,941 foreigners voluntarily repatriated through 136 repatriation buses, supported by 18 deportation buses.

The relocation is being undertaken in collaboration with the departments of home affairs and transport and the police.

TimesLIVE