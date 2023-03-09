Sport

SA boxer Nontshinga receives IBF award for title-winning performance

09 March 2023 - 12:52
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Boxing champion Sivenathi Nontshinga's win over Hector Flores in September has been named Fight of the Year.
Image: Theo Jephta

Sivenathi Nontshinga has scooped one of the top International Boxing Federation (IBF) awards for 2022 after his split decision victory for the body’s junior-flyweight world title was named Fight of the Year.

Nontshinga dropped Hector Flores in the second round before eking out the win in Mexico to become the country’s only holder of a mainstream belt.

His trainer and manager, Colin Nathan, said he had been informed of the award by the IBF, which will fly the boxer to its annual convention in Chicago in May.

The last South African boxer to win an IBF award for Fight of the Year was Zolani Tete for his 2013 title eliminator against Juan Carlos Sanchez, also in Mexico. 

In the meantime, Nathan is trying to arrange Nontshinga’s first defence in his hometown of East London.

He is due to defend against mandatory challenger Regie Suganob of the Philippines, who is unbeaten in 13 fights.

Nontshinga, undefeated in 11 bouts, relocated from the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg on the advice of his father, Thembani, to train full-time with Nathan in the build-up to the world title challenge. 

He has not fought since winning the belt. 

