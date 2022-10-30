Boxing
'Lerena can outsmart hard-punching Dubois'
SA's underdog must fight like Mike Tyson and Rocky Marciano to beat Englishman, say experts
30 October 2022 - 00:00
Is fate possibly smiling on South African heavyweight boxing, paving the way for Kevin Lerena to win a slice of the world heavyweight title in London on December 3? ..
Boxing
'Lerena can outsmart hard-punching Dubois'
SA's underdog must fight like Mike Tyson and Rocky Marciano to beat Englishman, say experts
Is fate possibly smiling on South African heavyweight boxing, paving the way for Kevin Lerena to win a slice of the world heavyweight title in London on December 3? ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos