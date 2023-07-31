Proteas keep slim semifinal hopes alive beating Trinidad and Tobago

South Africa kept their faint hopes of a Netball World Cup semifinal alive with their dominant 69-28 win over modest Trinidad and Tobago at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday evening.

The Netball Proteas still have a chance of progressing to the last four but their fate is not entirely in their own hands because of the defeat they suffered to Jamaica in their final first preliminary round match on Sunday.

The Proteas started the second preliminary stage of this complicated format disadvantaged because losing to Jamaica means they must beat Trinidad and Tobago, New Zealand and Uganda.

They also have to hope Jamaica and New Zealand get unfavourable results for the South Afrocans to sneak into the semis as one of the top two finishers in group G.

New Zealand and Jamaica started the second preliminary stage with comprehensive victories over Wales and Malawi and occupy the top two positions.