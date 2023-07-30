Jamaica took this game by the scruff of the neck in the third quarter, which they ended sporting a 23-point lead. The Proteas only scored three goals in this period.
Jamaica ground Netball Proteas leaving them with tricky path to semifinals
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
It lived up to its billing as the stern contest between tough rivals but in the end Jamaica flexed their considerable muscle to dampen the mood of the 5,000-strong crowd here at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The Sunshine Girls overpowered the Spar Proteas 67-49 to hand the 2023 Netball World Cup hosts their first defeat of the tournament and leave them with a difficult path to the semifinals via a complicated set of permutations.
South Africa will take on Trinidad and Tobago on Monday evening and that match will be followed by clashes against highly unpredictable Uganda and New Zealand in their pursuit of the semis.
South Africa fought gallantly in the first two quarters but they ran out of steam against this quality Jamaican side that boasts most of its players based in the reputable Australian Super Netball League.
Proteas coach Norma Plummer restored her best possible team with defender Phumza Maweni, centre Khanyisa Chawane and attacker Lenize Potgieter back in the starting line-up.
Potgieter was the eye-catching inclusion in the starting line-up as she missed out the opening two comprehensive wins over Wales and Sri Lanka due to a niggling injury.
She had her two knees heavily strapped but was deemed fit lead the attack in a clash where the Proteas were under immense pressure to win to secure an easier passage to the semis.
Most of the Jamaican play went through captain and dependable goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler, who was involved a ding-dong battle with South African star goalkeeper Maweni.
South Africa briefly took the lead for the first time after seven minutes but the Jamaicans held their own and continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, enjoying a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Jamaica started the second quarter strongly and at one stage opened an eight-point lead but South Africa improved with the introduction of exciting goal attacker Nichole Taljaard for Nicola Smith.
When half time arrived, Jamaica’s lead was six points with Taljaard having injected the much-needed energy to the Proteas with a contribution of seven goals.
Jamaica took this game by the scruff of the neck in the third quarter, which they ended sporting a 23-point lead. The Proteas only scored three goals in this period.
In the fourth quarter, Jamaica replaced star goalkeeper Shamera Sterling with Kadie-Ann Dehaney and the moved nearly backfired as South Africa began to find their feet again.
The combination of Ine-Marí Venter and Taljaard gave Dehaney and goal defender Latanya Wilson problems as South Africa finally outscored Jamaica by five points in the quarter.
But it proved too little too late for South Africa as the damage was done in the earlier stages, and Jamaica won by a comfortable 18 points.
During the first matches of evening session, Uganda continued their impressive run with a 74-34 win over Trinidad and Tobago to register their second win of the tournament.
In the other early afternoon match, England registered their third win when they overcame stubborn Scotland 62-37 as the tournament gained momentum with the second preliminary round approaching.
