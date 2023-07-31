Sport

New Zealand suffer blow with shooter Nweke ruled out of Netball World Cup

31 July 2023 - 14:26 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Influential New Zealand shooter Grace Nweke has been ruled out of the Netball World Cup with injury.
Influential New Zealand shooter Grace Nweke has been ruled out of the Netball World Cup with injury.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023)

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua says their Netball World Cup show must go on without the services of influential goal shooter Grace Nweke, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament because of a knee injury. 

Nweke was injured in the Silver Ferns’ pool match against Singapore on Sunday and the medical staff confirmed scans have revealed a partial tear in her patella tendon. 

Travelling reserve Tiana Metuarau has been called into the playing 12 for the remainder of the tournament. 

“Mostof the players found out this morning, but we found out about 9pm to 10pm last night [Sunday] and we are putting all the processes in place. Also,Tiana found out last night she will replace Grace,” Taurua said after New Zealand's 83-34 second preliminary round group G win against Wales in Monday's morning session.

New Zealand captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said they are devastated by Nweke's withdrawal. “There are lots of emotions and tears. We have been big on togetherness and everybody feels they have a place and role in the team.” 

Taurua said New Zealand, one of the tournament favourites, don’t rely on one player. 

“I don’t believe [it] is a big blow. I feel, if anything, it probably forces the issue to start to consolidate faster. What we have always known is we can’t rely on one person but have to ensure we have players who can play multiple positions. 

“Also players who can do one job. We have to keep moving on and put [in] a lot of love about Grace.

“For a 21-year-old, when things don’t work it is devastating and we are at that stage where we would take her wherever she wanted to go.

“It is a delicate position she finds herself in, but she knows she can’t be crying all the time because the team also needs her. We have good medical staff with us, but if she wants to go home we will get her on that plane.

“For us, [it] is about supporting Grace and supporting Tiana as well.” 

In the earlier match, favourites Australia continued their strong World Cup form, registering their fourth win, 76-37 over Scotland in group F. 

Australia coach Stacey Marinkovich said they will continue seeking continuity and growth at the tournament. 

“I thought we started well, it is getting to the point where you are continuously looking for growth and execution. We also have to celebrate the wins — we have won four from four and we had good scoring margins,” she said. 

“We have rotated with the depth we have, people have gone out there and performed well. It is about getting the balance between reward and recognition right and still try to push forward knowing we have harder games to come. 

“We don’t want to show all of our hand at once and the other part is you have to use the court time [to] establish what is working and under what sort of circumstances.

“Everyone knows their role and they have to step up on court; they have been in combinations to know what their roles are with partnerships.” 

Hugely improved Malawi proved too strong for Fiji as they triumphed 62-48, while Barbados edged Zimbabwe 62-45. 

Morning session results 

9am: Australia 76-37 Scotland, Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados 

11am: Wales 34-83 New Zealand, Fiji 48-62 Malawi 

Afternoon Session 

4pm: Jamaica vs Uganda, Si Lanka vs Singapore 

6pm: South Africa vs Trinidad and Tobago, Tonga vs England 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

Netball Proteas coach Plummer not a fan of complicated World Cup format

Not one to mince her words, Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer is not a fan of the present Netball World Cup format that had everyone confused before ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Jamaica ground Netball Proteas leaving them with tricky path to semifinals

It lived up to its billing as the stern contest between tough rivals but in the end Jamaica flexed their considerable muscle to dampen the mood of ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Australia and New Zealand continue to impress at Netball World Cup

Australia and New Zealand made it three out of three wins at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in Sunday's morning session of matches.
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand, Australia and Jamaica continue winning streak at Netball World Cup

In the early matches of the morning session of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, New Zealand registered their second win of the tournament with a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Netball Proteas set sights on tough Jamaica after beating Wales and Sri Lanka

The Netball World Cup starters against Wales and Sri Lanka went down well for the Spar Proteas but now it’s time for the main course and it comes in ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | How the vibey Netball World Cup opening unfolded

Organisers of the first Netball World Cup to be held in Africa delivered a vibey opening ceremony inside a packed Cape Town International Convention ...
Sport
2 days ago

EXPLAINER | The Netball World Cup: all you need to know

The Netball World Cup is being held on African soil for the first time this year. Four of Africa’s top teams will be playing in the tournament, which ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sundowns announce new coaching role for Surprise Moriri Soccer
  2. ‘It’s also my reputation on the line’: Ellis defends Banyana selections Soccer
  3. Rassie throws book at how transformation is misunderstood Sport
  4. New Zealand suffer blow with shooter Nweke ruled out of Netball World Cup Sport
  5. Boxer Smash Hadebe treading on stepping stones to change her life Sport

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa