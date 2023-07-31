“We have rotated with the depth we have, people have gone out there and performed well. It is about getting the balance between reward and recognition right and still try to push forward knowing we have harder games to come.
“We don’t want to show all of our hand at once and the other part is you have to use the court time [to] establish what is working and under what sort of circumstances.
“Everyone knows their role and they have to step up on court; they have been in combinations to know what their roles are with partnerships.”
Hugely improved Malawi proved too strong for Fiji as they triumphed 62-48, while Barbados edged Zimbabwe 62-45.
Morning session results
9am: Australia 76-37 Scotland, Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados
11am: Wales 34-83 New Zealand, Fiji 48-62 Malawi
Afternoon Session
4pm: Jamaica vs Uganda, Si Lanka vs Singapore
6pm: South Africa vs Trinidad and Tobago, Tonga vs England
New Zealand suffer blow with shooter Nweke ruled out of Netball World Cup
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023)
New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua says their Netball World Cup show must go on without the services of influential goal shooter Grace Nweke, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament because of a knee injury.
Nweke was injured in the Silver Ferns’ pool match against Singapore on Sunday and the medical staff confirmed scans have revealed a partial tear in her patella tendon.
Travelling reserve Tiana Metuarau has been called into the playing 12 for the remainder of the tournament.
“Mostof the players found out this morning, but we found out about 9pm to 10pm last night [Sunday] and we are putting all the processes in place. Also,Tiana found out last night she will replace Grace,” Taurua said after New Zealand's 83-34 second preliminary round group G win against Wales in Monday's morning session.
New Zealand captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said they are devastated by Nweke's withdrawal. “There are lots of emotions and tears. We have been big on togetherness and everybody feels they have a place and role in the team.”
Taurua said New Zealand, one of the tournament favourites, don’t rely on one player.
“I don’t believe [it] is a big blow. I feel, if anything, it probably forces the issue to start to consolidate faster. What we have always known is we can’t rely on one person but have to ensure we have players who can play multiple positions.
“Also players who can do one job. We have to keep moving on and put [in] a lot of love about Grace.
“For a 21-year-old, when things don’t work it is devastating and we are at that stage where we would take her wherever she wanted to go.
“It is a delicate position she finds herself in, but she knows she can’t be crying all the time because the team also needs her. We have good medical staff with us, but if she wants to go home we will get her on that plane.
“For us, [it] is about supporting Grace and supporting Tiana as well.”
In the earlier match, favourites Australia continued their strong World Cup form, registering their fourth win, 76-37 over Scotland in group F.
Australia coach Stacey Marinkovich said they will continue seeking continuity and growth at the tournament.
“I thought we started well, it is getting to the point where you are continuously looking for growth and execution. We also have to celebrate the wins — we have won four from four and we had good scoring margins,” she said.
