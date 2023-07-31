Netball Proteas rocked by injury withdrawal

The Netball Proteas camp has been rocked by an injury to veteran dynamic goal shooter Lenize Potgieter who has been replaced by Owethu Ngubane.

Potgieter missed South Africa’s opening victories over Wales and Sri Lanka but was deemed fit to play in Sunday’ loss to Jamaica, where she was replaced in the third quarter.

Potgieter played with heavily strapped knees and that is believed to be the reason she has been withdrawn from the tournament.