Sport

Netball Proteas rocked by injury withdrawal

31 July 2023 - 16:41 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
South Africa goal shooter Lenize Potgieter has withdrawn from the Netball World Cup with injury.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

The Netball Proteas camp has been rocked by an injury to veteran dynamic goal shooter Lenize Potgieter who has been replaced by Owethu Ngubane. 

Potgieter missed South Africa’s opening victories over Wales and Sri Lanka but was deemed fit to play in Sunday’ loss to Jamaica, where she was replaced in the third quarter. 

Potgieter played with heavily strapped knees and that is believed to be the reason she has been withdrawn from the tournament. 

This is a blow for coach Norma Plummer as Potgieter’s withdrawal leaves the team thin in attack and most of the goal shooting work will fall on the lap of Ine-Marí Venter and Ngubane. 

The Proteas meet Trinidad and Tobago in their second preliminary stage group G match on Monday (6pm).

Today’s Action 

9am: Australia 76-37 Scotland, Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados 

11am: Wales 34-83 New Zealand, Fiji 48-62 Malawi 

Afternoon Session 

4pm: Jamaica v Uganda, Si Lanka v Singapore 

6pm: South Africa v Trinidad and Tobago, Tonga v England 

