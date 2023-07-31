Netball Proteas rocked by injury withdrawal
The Netball Proteas camp has been rocked by an injury to veteran dynamic goal shooter Lenize Potgieter who has been replaced by Owethu Ngubane.
Potgieter missed South Africa’s opening victories over Wales and Sri Lanka but was deemed fit to play in Sunday’ loss to Jamaica, where she was replaced in the third quarter.
Potgieter played with heavily strapped knees and that is believed to be the reason she has been withdrawn from the tournament.
This is a blow for coach Norma Plummer as Potgieter’s withdrawal leaves the team thin in attack and most of the goal shooting work will fall on the lap of Ine-Marí Venter and Ngubane.
The Proteas meet Trinidad and Tobago in their second preliminary stage group G match on Monday (6pm).
Today’s Action
9am: Australia 76-37 Scotland, Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados
11am: Wales 34-83 New Zealand, Fiji 48-62 Malawi
Afternoon Session
4pm: Jamaica v Uganda, Si Lanka v Singapore
6pm: South Africa v Trinidad and Tobago, Tonga v England