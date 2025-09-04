Stubbs, like Markram earlier, was furious with his dismissal after producing his best innings in the past month. Having run so well between the wickets throughout the innings, Stubbs, called for a quick single by Dewald Brevis, was then sent back and despite an athletic dive was beaten by Archer who broke the stumps.
More brilliance from Breetzke as SA set England 331 at Lord’s
Partnership with Stubbs the backbone of a well-constructed total
Returning to Lord’s for the first time since those magical four days in June, the Proteas produced a batting display that combined initial watchfulness and plenty of creative endeavour to set England 331 in the second ODI.
“There were some goosebumps coming back here, especially when you get applause as you walk, so you do relive some of those memories,” Keshav Maharaj told SkySports about being back at cricket’s HQ.
Half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, who shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 147, were the backbone of a well-constructed total of 330/8.
The Proteas were put into bat under cloudy London skies, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton showing necessary circumspection against a new ball that moved plenty and bounced disconcertingly.
The openers were disciplined against good bowling from Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood, who replaced Sonny Baker in England’s only change to the team that was trounced at Headingley.
The first-wicket partnership was worth 73 and while Rickelton scored only 35, he played with more fluency than in any innings since coming back from that lengthy break after the WTC final.
He’ll feel he wasted the opportunity to make a better impression on the scoreboard by getting underneath a pull shot, which gifted England their first wicket.
Markram kept the momentum from Headingley at the venue where he played his finest innings, with a knock not quite as aggressive as the first match but still one high in quality.
He staved off Archer and was gradually increasing the scoring rate when he chipped an innocuous delivery from Adil Rashid back to the leg-spinner after scoring 49.
Markram accompanied his dismissal with some filthy language, which was perhaps understandable given how easy it was for England — and that it lifted the home team’s spirits, giving them a third top-order wicket before the 20th over.
But it also provided an opportunity for two of the younger players, Stubbs and Breetzke, back in the starting team after Tony de Zorzi returned home with a left hamstring strain, to demonstrate how they could manage a mini-crisis.
It was a test they passed impressively. They absorbed pressure well and with England forced to employ part-time spinners Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell, they then took the attack to the home team.
Breetzke continued the majestic run he’s started his career with, adding another half-century — his fifth in as many matches — that featured excellent running between the wickets and some flamboyant shot-making, which was appreciated by the packed audience at the home of cricket.
Stubbs lacked rhythm initially, but to his credit made sure he put his former Grey High teammate on strike until he was able to middle the ball.
Breetzke — whose innings featured three sixes, including stunning blows over extra cover and long-off — was eventually dismissed by a smart slower ball from Archer for 85 off 77 that also included seven fours.
Proteas turn focus to Lord’s after dominating in Leeds
Stubbs, like Markram earlier, was furious with his dismissal after producing his best innings in the past month. Having run so well between the wickets throughout the innings, Stubbs, called for a quick single by Dewald Brevis, was then sent back and despite an athletic dive was beaten by Archer who broke the stumps.
Stubbs scored 58 off 62 balls, hitting just two fours and a six, illustrating how well he kept the scoreboard ticking with good running between the wickets.
Brevis suppressed his disappointment about his role in Stubbs' dismissal by casually clipping the next delivery over third man for four and finished with a lively 42 off 20 balls that included lots of adventurous shot-making. Corbin Bosch scored 32 off 29 balls to add some gloss at the end.
Rashid was the pick of the England bowlers, finishing with 2/33 and providing Harry Brook with much-needed control, while Archer picked up 4/62.
The difference between the two sides might be the fifth bowler. Bethell and Jacks conceded a combined 112 runs in the 10 overs they shared. Despite missing Wiaan Mulder, who was suspected of having kidney stones and was replaced by Senuran Muthusamy, the Proteas will believe they can be better in defence of a substantial total.
