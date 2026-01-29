Reyneke only new cap as Proteas get set for Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coach Mandla Mashimbyi has recalled opener Tazmin Brits to the Proteas' T20 side for the series against Pakistan.

The decision to omit Miane Smit from the South African women’s team’s T20 and ODI series with Pakistan follows the trend of building depth for the national team, said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

Smit, 20, performed well in two ODIs with Ireland late last year, making a maiden half-century and then picking up three wickets, but Mashimbyi wants to assess other players and specifically fill a gap in the bowling, which he believes is hindering the Proteas’ progress.

“It’s unfortunate, it was a tough decision to make but she’s definitely someone who will be a big player for the future,” Mashimbyi said of Smit.

Instead, he and the selectors turned to another 20-year-old, Kayla Reyneke, who will feature in the T20 series with Pakistan that starts on February 10.

“Kayla is an off-spinner, we’ve been struggling to find someone who can do that, we’ve got bowlers who can take the ball away from [right-handed] batters, but not enough who can bring it back in,” Mashimbyi said as the squad was announced on Thursday.

“She’s also a good batter. She’s also explosive in the T20 format.”

Reyneke, who plays for Western Province, captained the SA under-19 team, which finished runners-up to India in the junior world cup in Malaysia last year. “She has a good cricket brain and she’s also done well provincially. She showed a lot of promise at the (national training) camp recently, and I liked what I saw.”

A fiery tour is on its way! 🔥🏏#TheProteas are gearing up for an exciting three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Pakistan, set to be unforgettable. 💥



Expect the kind of edge-of-your-seat drama only international cricket can deliver, where rivalries ignite and… pic.twitter.com/uaVHW7q1Se — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) January 28, 2026

Reyneke, the only uncapped player, is part of the T20 squad and has an opportunity to impress as Mashimbyi weighs up options ahead of the World Cup that will be played in England later this year. The usual suspects have been roped in, including Tazmin Brits and Ayanda Hlubi, who didn’t play in the T20 series against the Irish.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon will all join the squad once their respective teams’ campaigns in the Women’s Premier League end in India. The final of that tournament is on February 5, the same day as the squad gathers in Potchefstroom to start preparations for the Pakistan series.

Dane van Niekerk, who returned to the international arena against Ireland, is only part of the T20 squad, with Mashimbyi saying her match time was being managed. “We don’t want to fatigue our players. There is a busy schedule — after Pakistan, we tour New Zealand and then we host India — and we want players to be as fresh as they can be.”

After the T20s, the Proteas will face Pakistan in three ODIs, which form part of the ICC Women’s Championship, the qualifying tournament for the 2029 ODI World Cup.

Proteas Women’s T20I Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, *Kayla Reyneke, Chloé Tryon, Dané van Niekerk

*Uncapped

Proteas Women’s ODI Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe

