WATCH | Janine van Wyk celebrates her 150th Banyana Banyana cap
Banyana Banyana veteran Janine van Wyk made her 150th international appearance when the national women's soccer team crushed Malawi 6-0 in their final Group A match at the 2018 Cosafa Women's Championship on Monday.
The former Banyana captain became the most capped SA football in both men's and women's football.
She also became the most capped African women footballer ever when she reached the landmark.
