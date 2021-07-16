In a potential psychological boost to Kaizer Chiefs, Stuart Baxter will be on the bench when they meet Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohamed in Casablanca on Saturday night.

This was revealed as it was Baxter who took the pre-match press conference along with his captain‚ Bernard Parker‚ virtually beamed back to SA from Morocco on Friday.

Strangely‚ attempts to secure information from Chiefs ahead of their Thursday departure for North Africa on whether Baxter’s work permit had come through were unsuccessful as the club seemed reluctant to reveal that.

It was almost as if Chiefs wanted to unveil some form of “secret weapon” on Pitso Mosimane’s nine-time and defending champions Al Ahly on the eve of a match where Amakhosi‚ who had never reached the group stage‚ are the rank underdogs.