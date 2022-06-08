Advantage Swallows in playoffs after Tuks held by All Stars

University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Cape Town All Stars played to an exciting 1-1 draw in their promotion playoff clash at Tuks Stadium in Tshwane on Wednesday but the winner was Swallows.

As a result of the share of the spoils Swallows are now overwhelming favourites to win the Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation play-offs and save their DStv Premiership status.

The Birds were dragged into the play-offs by finishing second-from-bottom in the DStv Premiership, where last-placed Baroka FC were relegated automatically.

Tuks, who finished second behind promoted winners Richards Bay in the GladAfrica Championship, have an outside chance of promotion as they have one match remaining while Swallows have two.

In their last two games Swallows have All Stars in Cape Town on Saturday and conclude their programme at home against Tuks at Lucas Moripe Stadium Atteridgeville next Wednesday.

During the opening exchanges, there were few notable chances from the home side for whom Thabang Sibanyoni and Wonderboy Makhubu led their attack.