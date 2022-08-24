“Siya is one of those defenders who can win those battles at the back and Zitha [Kwinika] and [Njabulo] Ngcobo [are too]. Ngcobo's been out of some time and now he’s doing well and has been given an opportunity to play.”
Zwane backs Ngezana, says defender will win over Kaizer Chiefs fans
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has again backed much-maligned Siyabonga Ngezana after another poor display by the defender in Amakhosi’s 2-0 DStv Premiership away loss to Cape Town City on Tuesday.
Ngezana was caught in no-man’s-land for both City goals, scored by Darwin Gonzalez and Nathan Fasika, but Zwane defended his player, saying with time the 24-year-old will convince Chiefs supporters he’s the right man for the club.
Asked after Tuesday’s match how he’s going to defend Ngezana against ongoing criticism, Zwane said: “This is football and football is meant to help players grow, and football is a game of mistakes.”
Ngezana also came under fire when Chiefs lost 4-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago, his mistakes costing Amakhosi the first two goals, before Zwane pulled him off at half time.
“The only time we can protect any player, not only Siya, is to give them an opportunity to play. His performance will obviously convince our supporters as time goes on.
"We do have other players who are doing well. But you look at the way we want to play, you’ve got players that you want to win one-versus-one battles. Some of the players we have are good, but not in winning those battles.
“Siya is one of those defenders who can win those battles at the back and Zitha [Kwinika] and [Njabulo] Ngcobo [are too]. Ngcobo's been out of some time and now he’s doing well and has been given an opportunity to play.”
Kwinika, Ngcobo and Ngezana played as three centrebacks in Chiefs' system against City. Zwane said it is a matter of improving the understanding between his defenders, which he’s confident will happen soon.
“We’re actually looking for tactical understanding in terms of the balance at the back when we defend. We’ll be changing as there will be games where we play with three and others with two central, and then have the fullbacks on the right and left.
“It depends on the game approach, but ja, it’s one of those things where you’re looking for combinations — you want to get the combinations right and then something happens. But that’s part of the game, we can’t complain.
“We can only learn and it also tests us as coaches as to where we can improve and help the players excel.”
