Can Caf’s Super League rescue Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates?
Experts caution that participation in the mega-wealthy league may not be a silver bullet for reforming the ailing Soweto giants
22 August 2022 - 20:39 By Sports Reporter
When Mamelodi Sundowns announced the return of Bongani “Ben 10” Zungu to Chloorkop they did it in style. They did it in front of a mostly capacity crowd at Loftus Stadium minutes before kickoff in their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs this month. It was in line with their moniker, Bafana ba Style. The club’s young president, Tlhopie Motsepe, led Zungu, draped in his Italian designer labels, onto the field and gave him his Sundowns jersey...
