Disjointed Kaizer Chiefs suffer third away loss of the season against City

Cape Town City earned their first DStv Premiership victory in six matches in 2022-23, deservedly beating a disjointed Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

City, who scored through man-of-the-match striker Darwin Gonzalez and defender Nathan Fasika in either half, had never had such a bad start to the season since their founding in 2016.

The home side, however, found their form and rhythm against a Chiefs who played one of their poorest matches since the start of the campaign and suffering their third straight defeat away from home under new coach Arthur Zwane.

Gonzalez put City ahead in the fifth minute when Chiefs' defenders failed to close him down. Brice Ambina, City's impressive Cameroonian central midfielder, supplied a good through-ball to right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize who squared for the Venezuelan striker to score his third goal of the season.