×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PODCAST | Ex-Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma’s transgressions ‘came with the spotlight’

24 August 2022 - 09:13 By Sports staff
Dumisani Zuma at AmaZulu 's DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 13 2022.
Dumisani Zuma at AmaZulu 's DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 13 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Dumisani Zuma's agent has commended Kaizer Chiefs for their professionalism in the negotiations on the thorny issue of the player's release after a string of disciplinary issues at the Naturena club.

The 27-year-old winger signed for AmaZulu soon after leaving Chiefs in June.

Basia Michaels of the QT Sports agency told Marawa Sports Worldwide Amakhosi were able to “have a conversation” on the way forward for winger Zuma after he fell out with the club due to a string of off-field transgressions.

“It wasn't difficult. I have to commend the Motaungs — Bobby, Kaizer Jr — for understanding where we came from,” Michaels said.

“Yes, Dumisani has had transgressions. There are a lot more footballers out there who have had even worse.

“It just becomes about the spotlight. And when the spotlight is shone on something like that we [agents] now have to hug a little harder, protect a little more and probably cuddle and shield a bit better than when the spotlight isn't on him.

“It becomes a conversation. And I think it's important for people to realise that, yes I manage footballers but I also have relationships with club owners.

“And when you have good enough relationships all around it is for the benefit of all of us. There's no way you can't sit down and have a conversation.”

Zuma was released by Amakhosi in June. At the time Chiefs said: “This follows his latest appearance in front of the DC, which resulted in his dismissal as recommended by an independent authority.

“Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season. He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended.”

For more episodes, click here.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Disjointed Kaizer Chiefs suffer third away loss of the season against City

Cape Town City earned their first DStv Premiership victory in six matches in 2022-23, deservedly beating a disjointed Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 at Cape Town ...
Sport
13 hours ago

'Down to 10 men and still managed to win the game': Fans react to Chiefs beating Richards Bay

Football fans have weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs bouncing back from an embarrassing loss to Mamelodi Sundowns to beat Richards Bay in a thrilling home ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs coach Zwane believes new striker Bimenyimana will ‘add value’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes new Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana can add value to Amakhosi as they prepared to meet Cape ...
Sport
1 day ago

Can Caf’s Super League rescue Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates?

Experts caution that participation in the mega-wealthy league may not be a silver bullet for reforming the ailing Soweto giants
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Benni and Sancho 'in the 18 area': Fans thank McCarthy for Man United’s win ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane lifts lid on alleged ‘sabotage’ Soccer
  3. PODCAST | I still regret that night in France: Naughty Mokoena Soccer
  4. Ramaphosa bumps Banyana’s reward from government up to R15m Soccer
  5. Can Caf’s Super League rescue Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates? Sport

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne