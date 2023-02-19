Soccer

Red-hot Rashford nets double as Man United see off Leicester

19 February 2023 - 18:11 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Jadon Sancho after scoring their second goal in the Premier League match against Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 19 2023.
Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's superb run of form continued as he netted a goal in each half of his side's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday to extend his scoring streak to five games.

Leicester were left to rue wasteful early finishing when Rashford latched onto a pass down the right from Bruno Fernandes and rifled the ball across keeper Danny Ward and into the net after 25 minutes at Old Trafford.

England international Rashford bagged his second in the 56th minute, cutting in from the left and tearing into the box before guiding the ball home to register his 14th league goal of the season and his 25th in all competitions.

Substitute Jadon Sancho added a brilliant third five minutes later when Lisandro Martinez won the ball in midfield to allow Rashford to feed Sancho, who played a quick exchange of passes with Fernandes before drilling home.

Leicester rang the changes in an effort to get back into the game but United continued to have the better chances, with Sancho and Wout Weghorst spurning good opportunities to add a fourth.

United moved to 49 points, three behind second-placed Manchester City after 24 games and five adrift of leaders Arsenal, who have played a game less. Fourth-placed Newcastle United trail Man United by eight points.

