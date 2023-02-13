Manchester United fans have gone into meltdown on social media about the work Benni McCarthy has done with rejuvenated England forward Marcus Rashford.
McCarthy's work with Rashford on headers at goal, not the 25-year-old's strength, has been talked about after the player headed his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to break Leeds United's resistance in the 80th minute of United's 2-0 win at Elland Road on Sunday.
According to the website 90min.com, Rashford “endured the worst season of his career in 2021-22, starting the campaign recuperating from shoulder surgery and posting his lowest ever single-season goal tally [just four goals in 25 league games] — even scoring fewer than he did in just 18 games as an 18-year-old at the end of 2015-16”.
This season he is joint-fourth on the English Premier League (EPL) top scorer's chart with 11 goals. United manager Erik ten Hag has said Rashford is scoring because he is enjoying his football again. Many United fans credit McCarthy in large part for the turnaround.
Twitter user @Unitedfaithfuls wrote: “Marcus Rashford this season has scored more headed goals in the Premier League (3), than any other season in his Manchester United career. Remember that clip of Benni McCarthy giving Rashford one-on-one heading drills? It's paying off. The Benni McCarthy effect.”
Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with Rashford
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Manchester United fans have gone into meltdown on social media about the work Benni McCarthy has done with rejuvenated England forward Marcus Rashford.
McCarthy's work with Rashford on headers at goal, not the 25-year-old's strength, has been talked about after the player headed his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to break Leeds United's resistance in the 80th minute of United's 2-0 win at Elland Road on Sunday.
According to the website 90min.com, Rashford “endured the worst season of his career in 2021-22, starting the campaign recuperating from shoulder surgery and posting his lowest ever single-season goal tally [just four goals in 25 league games] — even scoring fewer than he did in just 18 games as an 18-year-old at the end of 2015-16”.
This season he is joint-fourth on the English Premier League (EPL) top scorer's chart with 11 goals. United manager Erik ten Hag has said Rashford is scoring because he is enjoying his football again. Many United fans credit McCarthy in large part for the turnaround.
Twitter user @Unitedfaithfuls wrote: “Marcus Rashford this season has scored more headed goals in the Premier League (3), than any other season in his Manchester United career. Remember that clip of Benni McCarthy giving Rashford one-on-one heading drills? It's paying off. The Benni McCarthy effect.”
One Twitter user, @UtdDefence, posted a clip of Ten Hag appearing to say “Bennii” after Rashford's goal on Sunday and then looking at McCarthy on the bench and giving him a sign of congratulations.
@UnitedThoughts5 simply wrote: “Signing of the season: Benni McCarthy”. The football news website SPORTbible tweeted: “Benni McCarthy will go down as one of Man Utd's best signings of the season, he's worked miracles.”
@MrBryanDavies wrote: “Benni McCarthy is doing wonders for Rashford. Bringing in an attacking-minded coach was just another master class from Ten Hag.”
One user, @Nigerianscamsss, wrote: “Benni McCarthy must have been teaching Marcus Rashford how to head a football”. He accompanied the post with a video of McCarthy's stunning and famous goal that sunk United in the Portuguese club's 2-1 2003-04 Uefa Champions League first leg last-16 win against United.
McCarthy scored a brace at Estádio do Dragão in Porto. Jose Mourinho's Porto went on to the final, where they beat Monaco 1-0, McCarthy becoming the first South African to win the Champions League.
@TheFergusonWay wrote: “BENNI HAS DONE WONDERS WITH RASHFORD”.
Ten Hag roped McCarthy in to work as a first team coach concentrating on the forwards at Old Trafford in late July.
The club, after many seasons of battling, are in their best position in some time in third place.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
'He is our scoring trainer': Erik ten Hag praises Benni McCarthy's coaching skills
Robert Marawa praises Benni McCarthy for Man Utd 'reawakening'
Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming
World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game
Lyle Foster's perseverance scores him a R205m move to Burnley
EDITORIAL | SA football is not dead. Just ask Benni, Pitso and Lyle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos