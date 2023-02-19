Race for Manchester United gathers steam with INEOS, Elliott interest

The race to buy Manchester United heated up on Saturday with Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS confirming it had bid for the club and a source saying US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management was also prepared to finance a takeover.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan and founder of chemicals producer INEOS, has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club, and INEOS formally entered the bidding process earlier this year.

INEOS said on Saturday it would look to implement a fan-centred approach, something that has been largely absent under the current owners, the Glazer family.

“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community,” the chemical firm said.