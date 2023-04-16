Soccer

Further blow in title chase as Arsenal spurn two-goal lead against West Ham

16 April 2023 - 17:19 By Martyn Herman
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after missing a penalty in the Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on April 16 2023.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after missing a penalty in the Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on April 16 2023.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal dropped two more points in their quest for the Premier League title in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage.

The leaders were two ahead and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

But everything changed as they conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.

West Ham, also needing points to stay away from the relegation zone, were transformed though Bukayo Saka had the chance to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead early in the second half only to blaze a penalty wide.

That miss looked even more costly moments later when Jarrod Bowen volleyed in West Ham's equaliser in the 54th minute.

Just as at Anfield last week when Mikel Arteta's team led 2-0 but ended up hanging on desperately for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, there was a nervousness about Arsenal's play as the pressure of winning a first title since 2004 intensifies.

They have 74 points from 31 games with reigning champions Manchester City on 70 having played a game less.

The top two meet at Etihad Stadium on April 26.

West Ham have 31 points from 30 games, four ahead of the relegation places.

Reuters

READ MORE

Haaland continues to set records in win over Leicester City

Erling Haaland continued his jaw-dropping assault on the Premier League as he netted a first-half brace to equal Mo Salah's single-season ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Bayern's Mane made mistake in Sane clash but case is closed — Tuchel

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane has fully accepted the consequences after his row with team mate Leroy Sane boiled over after their defeat to Manchester ...
Sport
2 days ago

Finnish business-person Zilliacus drops out of Man United bidding

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has dropped out of the bidding for Manchester United, saying delays in the sale process will make it difficult ...
Sport
3 days ago

After 45-goal mark more records beckon for Man City ‘monster’ Haaland

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland set another record on Tuesday by becoming the first Premier League player to score 45 times in a single ...
Sport
4 days ago

Man City not resting easy despite big win against Bayern: Guardiola

Manchester City appeared in total control in a surgical second-half dismantling of Bayern Munich on Tuesday but Pep Guardiola looked aghast when a ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I played with people who came to training drunk’: ex-SuperSport star Jabu ... Soccer
  2. ‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official Soccer
  3. Bayern's Mane made mistake in Sane clash but case is closed — Tuchel Soccer
  4. Gerda Steyn smashes her own Two Oceans record Sport
  5. My plan is to race Two Oceans and Comrades: Gerda Steyn seeks double glory Sport

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele