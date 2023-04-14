Soccer

Bayern's Mane made mistake in Sane clash but case is closed — Tuchel

14 April 2023 - 19:11 By Reuters
Bayern Munich players Sadio Mane of (R) and Leroy Sane argue with each other during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on April 11, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Bayern Munich players Sadio Mane of (R) and Leroy Sane argue with each other during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on April 11, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane has fully accepted the consequences after his row with team mate Leroy Sane boiled over after their defeat to Manchester City and the case is now closed, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Senegal international Mane was fined and will miss Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim as part of a one-match suspension after hitting Sane after Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg 3-0 loss at City.

Sane suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by team mates.

“I am the first one to defend Sadio. I have known him a long time and I know him as a top pro,” Tuchel told a news conference.

“He is football pure. He has my deepest trust after the mistake he made.”

“Everyone can make a mistake. It went against the team's code of conduct. That's clear.”

Mane, a two-time African footballer of the year who joined Bayern last year, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

They both trained together on Thursday as Bayern look to find some stability after a rocky few weeks that included last week's shock German Cup exit at home to Freiburg.

The Bavarians are two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with seven games remaining.

After 45-goal mark more records beckon for Man City ‘monster’ Haaland

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland set another record on Tuesday by becoming the first Premier League player to score 45 times in a single ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It was important that it was cleared quickly,” Tuchel, who took over from sacked Julian Nagelsmann in late March, said.

“That had a cleansing effect. It was important that he remained in training even if he has this one-match ban. Because we had to deal with it and it was an blatant incident we had to clear it before the next training,” he said.

“We did it yesterday. We cleared the air so we can train in a positive way. We are not the first and most likely not the last for it to happen to.”

Bayern face City in the return leg on Wednesday. 

READ MORE

Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from shirts

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to stop featuring gambling sponsorships on the front of soccer kits from the 2026-27 season, the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Finnish business-person Zilliacus drops out of Man United bidding

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has dropped out of the bidding for Manchester United, saying delays in the sale process will make it difficult ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge’: Lampard after Real defeat

Frank Lampard says Chelsea can overcome a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid next week, ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I played with people who came to training drunk’: ex-SuperSport star Jabu ... Soccer
  2. Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams Soccer
  3. Romain ‘Fohloza’ Folz is a ‘fraud’: Usuthu insiders claim Sport
  4. Mhlakwana traversed mountains of Lesotho seeking Two Oceans win Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Clubs need stability, not a revolving door of coaches Sport

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele