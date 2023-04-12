Man City not resting easy despite big win against Bayern: Guardiola

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel agreed.

“Football is football, a home match in Germany is a home match in Germany, and it will not be over until we're in the shower,” said Tuchel, whose Chelsea won the European Cup in 2021 in City's lone appearance in the final.

Tuesday's game in blustery rain was tight until midway through the second half. Both keepers were kept busy.

“Part of the game they were better than us,” Guardiola said.

“In the second half, after we adjusted something, and in the last part of the game, the last minutes, we were better, we scored three fantastic goals, we had more chances.

“Yes, it was an incredible result, but I know a bit about what it means at Allianz Arena ... I've been there many, many times, three years [as manager] there and I know in Europe this team [Bayern] is special.”

Tuchel took over as Bayern boss last month after the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

The new manager stressed to his players not to focus on Tuesday's result.

“Because I think it's not a deserved result. It does not tell the story of this match,” Tuchel said.

“That will be the challenge, to focus on the things we did well. We played with personality we played with courage, we played with the right attitude and a lot of quality.”

Bayern are six-time European champions and lead the Bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund while the Champions League title is the one trophy to elude Manchester City, who are chasing Arsenal in the Premier League title race.