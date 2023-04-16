At the other end Mxolisi Macuphu struck powerfully past Petersen’s left upright.
Soon after the start of extra time, Ngezana headed off target from a Dolly corner.
Shabalala, who had replaced Saile in the 83rd, was put free on the left of the box. Ngcobo came off his line and spread himself, catching the young Chiefs forward late with his right leg, and referee Jelly Chavani pointed to the spot.
Maart struck in from the spot off the underside of the crossbar.
In Sunday’s earlier quarterfinal Sekhukhune United beat Chippa United 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
They joined Chiefs; Orlando Pirates, who beat Dondol Stars on penalties on Saturday; and Stellenbosch FC, who shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1, in the semifinals.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kaizer Chiefs edge past Royal AM into Nedbank Cup semifinals
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
They relied on an own goal and yet another penalty to achieve it, but Kaizer Chiefs ultimately did shade the contest too as they ran out 2-1 extra-time winners against Royal AM on Sunday night to reach the Nedbank Cup semifinals.
First-half substitute Samuel Manganyi headed Royal ahead in the 27th minute of the quarterfinal at a packed Chatsworth Stadium. Thabo Matlaba’s own goal in the 36th levelled matters.
Substitute Mduduzi Shabalala earned the extra-time penalty — Chiefs’ 12th of the season in all competitions — from which Yusuf Maart scored the 102nd-minute winner.
Chiefs had to rely on a fortuitous own goal from AM to go to the break at 1-1.
Royal suffered an injury blow when centreback Happy Jele had to be replaced by Manganyi in the 22nd minute. But the substitute soon made his presence felt.
Amakhosi went a goal down from a corner by AM right-wingback, Mokete Mogaila, that Manganyi got to at the near post to deflect a header past goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.
Chiefs were not overly convincing attempting to push for an equaliser. When they got one, it was from a speculative punt upfield by Edmilson Dove aimed at the right corner of the Royal area where Matlaba got in for the intercepting header ahead of Ashley du Preez, the ball skimming into the top-right corner to leave goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo stranded.
Chiefs had possession in the second half, but it took some time to turn that into chances.
They produced two in quick succession in the 76th and 77th minutes. Siyethemba Sithebe advanced down the middle and launched a swerving drive onto the top of the crossbar, then Christian Saile beat a defender on the left and his low, angled shot forced a stop from Ngcobo.
‘We want to win everything,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane
At the other end Mxolisi Macuphu struck powerfully past Petersen’s left upright.
Soon after the start of extra time, Ngezana headed off target from a Dolly corner.
Shabalala, who had replaced Saile in the 83rd, was put free on the left of the box. Ngcobo came off his line and spread himself, catching the young Chiefs forward late with his right leg, and referee Jelly Chavani pointed to the spot.
Maart struck in from the spot off the underside of the crossbar.
In Sunday’s earlier quarterfinal Sekhukhune United beat Chippa United 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
They joined Chiefs; Orlando Pirates, who beat Dondol Stars on penalties on Saturday; and Stellenbosch FC, who shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1, in the semifinals.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official
Our opponents play a game a week, Mokwena laments after Sundowns’ cup shock
Pirates coach Riveiro explains why he kept his starting XI against Dondol
Rayners' brace knocks Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos