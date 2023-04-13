‘We want to win everything,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane
The DStv Premiership title is gone to Mamelodi Sundowns for another season but there is still a lot at stake for Kaizer Chiefs.
Amakhosi are in a race for a second-spot finish with SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates and remain in contention for silverware as they have qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the Nedbank Cup.
On Sunday, Chiefs travel to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium looking to progress to the semifinal and coach Arthur Zwane says they remain fully focused on their two-pronged mission.
“We don’t choose games at Kaizer Chiefs, we play to win every game,” he said as they prepared for the trip to Durban.
“As much as we want to finish in position two in the standings at the end of the season, we still want to win the cup too. That has been the culture of the club, you know that the history of the club has always been about winning silverware for our supporters.
“We take every game very seriously and we are not going to select games. We are not going to say this game is more important than the other one because all games are important.
“The only thing you can do is to juggle the squad around if needs be but the focus is to make sure we finish as high as possible on the log. We also have to make sure we go all the way to the final in the cup — we want to win it and we want to win everything.”
Zwane promised Chiefs will go all out against Royal in pursuit of a semifinal place.
“We are not going to hold back because this is the perfect opportunity for us to go to the next round of this competition. There are no easy games, whether you are playing against one of the big teams in the country or the so-called small teams.
“All the games are difficult, all what is important is to plan accordingly and make sure you profile the opposition properly.”
Chiefs slipped in their pursuit of second place in the league with their 1-1 draw at home to then last-placed Marumo Gallants on Saturday. That result brought to an end a run of five league and cup wins.
