‘We want to win everything,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

“The only thing you can do is to juggle the squad around if needs be but the focus is to make sure we finish as high as possible on the log. We also have to make sure we go all the way to the final in the cup — we want to win it and we want to win everything.”

Zwane promised Chiefs will go all out against Royal in pursuit of a semifinal place.

“We are not going to hold back because this is the perfect opportunity for us to go to the next round of this competition. There are no easy games, whether you are playing against one of the big teams in the country or the so-called small teams.

“All the games are difficult, all what is important is to plan accordingly and make sure you profile the opposition properly.”

Chiefs slipped in their pursuit of second place in the league with their 1-1 draw at home to then last-placed Marumo Gallants on Saturday. That result brought to an end a run of five league and cup wins.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.