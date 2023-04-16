Pirates coach Riveiro explains why he kept his starting XI against Dondol

“It is a long meeting for the coaches because we have good players in every position, players who are really pushing hard to be there. The relationship between the players and coaching staff is fantastic.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has used the same starting line-up in their past few games and he says that is a good sign of the progress the team has made this season.
Riveiro put out the same XI for the third game in succession as Bucs edged ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars 5-4 on penalties in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, after a 1-1 scoreline at the end of normal and extra time.
Among players who have impressed for Pirates over the past few weeks are goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, defender Paseka Mako, midfielders Thembinkosi Lorch, Kabelo Dlamini and Monnapule Saleng, and forward Terence Dzvukamanja.
“As coaches we always look for continuity and consistency in our starting XI and it is exceptional for us when we can do it,” Riveiro said.
“It is something we couldn't do during the earlier stages of the season, now we have the chance to because players are healthy and we are getting good results and good performances.
“But it also doesn't mean we are not going to change any more because there are adjustments in every game. Sometimes we play the same starting XI but using players in different positions.
“Usually it is a good sign, symptomatically it is good that we are repeating the same XI; fortunately or unfortunately for me it is another headache.
“It is a headache because I have 28 players in the squad and most of them are ready to play and they are hungry. But it is a good sign.”
Through to a Nedbank semifinal and with a real chance of adding to their MTN8 trophy lifted in the opening half of the season, Pirates are also still in the race for a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership. Riveiro said he has confidence the latter mission will be achieved because of the high level of competition in his squad.
“It is part of the job and we assume everybody wants to play and everybody tries to prove they want to play. They do it in training and as coaches we deliberate a lot on who will make the 20-player list for match day.
“It is a long meeting for the coaches because we have good players in every position, players who are really pushing hard to be there. The relationship between the players and coaching staff is fantastic.
“At the end of the week, I am the guy who tells some of the players that you are not going to play football. But we keep a good and respectful relationship, we are professional and the boys are doing a fantastic job.
“That's why the ones who are being kept in the starting eleven are still pushing because they can feel the pressure at training.”
Riveiro was asked about pressure he felt in the match against Dondol.
“I was calm on the bench. I was wrong [in his prematch assessment] we were going to make it before penalties, but it is a football game and anything can happen. If we were playing basketball, we possibly could have won the game by a 30 or 40-point advantage.
“I didn't have any doubts, I didn't change players in a hurry or go looking for something crazy. We trusted in the players we had on the field because we were playing at a good level.”
