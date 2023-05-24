History for Mosimane as Al-Ahli clinch Yelo League title

That sentiment also appeared to confirm reports Mosimane won't stay at Ahli in the SPL, as the club have plans to bring in another coach despite the South African's success in the lower tier.

With the SPL being expanded from 16 to 18 teams in 2023-24 the top four rather than the normal three clubs from the Yelo League will be automatically promoted.

If that watered down the achievement of promotion to some degree, then Mosimane confirmed his coaching ability winning the championship race in a completely new and unfamiliar league, restoring the fallen giants to the top-flight.

Al-Ahli Saudi were one of the most competitive teams in the SPL — with three league titles since being ever-present as founding members in the national league since its inception in 1976-77 — before their shock first relegation as 15th-placed finishers in 2021-22.

When Mosimane took over in September last year Ahli were struggling in their first campaign in the second tier, wallowing in seventh place after five matches under predecessor Yousef Anbar from two wins, two draws and a defeat.

