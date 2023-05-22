Soccer

Sundowns ‘will continue this dream, will win the Champions League’: Mokwena

22 May 2023 - 08:42
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the Caf Champions League match against Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Stadium on May 20 2023.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during the Caf Champions League match against Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Stadium on May 20 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

After failing to reach the Champions League final for the seventh year running, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena reiterated his stance that winning the competition is not an obsession but a dream. 

Since they won the tournament in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane, Sundowns have lost in the semifinal stage on two occasions and Mokwena says they will give it a go again next year. 

Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic dumped Sundowns out of the tournament again on Saturday at Loftus on the away goals rule as they were tied 2-2 on aggregate — also the scoreline in the second leg — after two legs of intense continental club football. 

“A few weeks ago I said that winning the Champions League is not an obsession but a dream and there is a reason why I said that,” Mokwena said. 

“We will continue with this dream, we will win the Champions League. It might not be next season but eventually we will win the Champions League.

“We will win it by playing according to the culture because if you want to change the style of football you will have to take out a lot of what speaks to this club. 

“The colours and the nickname attached to this club are synonymous with a certain style of play — it is a nickname that is synonymous with a certain style of play. 

“If you completely change your identity, you have to eradicate a lot of years put in by Mamelodi Sundowns. I have been at this football club for many years, in the capacity that is not the same capacity that I happen to find myself privileged to serve this football club. 

“But how I see football, how I feel the game is, is definitely how this club feel the game and how this club sees the game.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

He felt the coach’s love: Mokwena on how he consoled Sundowns’ Mvala

As he tried to make sense of another failure to progress to the Champions League final, a visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena ...
Sport
1 day ago

Words fail me at the moment: disappointed Sundowns coach Mokwena after Champions League exit

A visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was gracious as he surveyed the wreckage of their elimination from the Champions League.
Sport
1 day ago

Salute Sundowns, the greatest team of our times

In a crunch match against the team that crushed them in the Caf Champions League in 2019, Mamelodi Sundowns’ promise to return the favour was ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns dumped out of the Champions League by Wydad

Loftus was engulfed in disappointment as it ended in tears for Mamelodi Sundowns with their Champions League hopes up in smoke.
Sport
1 day ago

Teko Modise urges Sundowns players to remember how good they are against Wydad

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Teko Modise has issued a rallying call to the players to remember how good they are against Wydad Casablanca during ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates secure second spot while Marumo are relegated on dramatic last day of PSL season

Orlando Pirates qualified for next year's Caf Champions League after trashing AmaZulu FC 4-0 in Durban in the dramatic final round of the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Proteas in the firing line as new contracts with IPL may prove tempting Sport
  2. Words fail me at the moment: disappointed Sundowns coach Mokwena after ... Soccer
  3. Wydad coach Vandenbroeck sees the Pep Guardiola signature in Rulani Mokwena's ... Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Bulls charge leaves Sharks feeling blue Sport
  5. BBK UNPLUGGED | Bafana needs more Taus, Lakays and Fosters Sport

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...