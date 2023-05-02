Soccer

Here's why Pitso Mosimane believes 2023 is the year SA teams will dominate

02 May 2023 - 12:38
Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Twitter/ Al-Ahli Saudi Club

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to the progression of South African teams in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, saying 2023 is the year for surprises.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants secured their spots in the semifinals of the Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively, over the weekend.

Sundowns reached the Champions League semis after a 6-2 aggregate victory over CR Belouizdad in the quarterfinals, while Gallants advanced to the semifinals of the Confederation Cup after beating Pyramids of Egypt 2-1 on aggregate.

Mosimane said it has been difficult for North Africans to contain South African teams this year.

“SA football style of play is just awkward for North African teams, especially when the teams play with controlled arrogance and confidence.

“SA teams have won continental trophies before and will continue to do so. Anybody underestimating them will be at their own peril. They wont stop surprising,” said Mosimane.

He acknowledged South African teams do lose some games, but said this was normal in football.

“Now is the time that there should be an understanding and believe that it is doable. 2023 is the year,” he said.

Reflecting on their 6-2 aggregate victory against CR Belouizdad, Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena said: “We showed very good leadership, the senior players took charge of the game again and then a very good goal from Mshishi.

“At halftime we had to talk about a couple of things and make a few tweaks in our build-up. Two or three steps from [Abdel Boutouil] AB meant two or three steps from [Aubrey] Modiba and then it meant two or three steps for [Sipho] Mbule.

“Once you can get that then you’ve got very good rest defence and very good possibilities for retaining possession and then you can defend a lot better.”

