Banyana Banyana star striker Thembi Kgatlana believes her team can still make the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia if they work harder than they did in their first two games against Sweden and Argentina.
Banyana gave away a 2-0 lead in Dunedin on Friday to draw 2-2 with Argentina, the African champions robbing themselves of a chance to register their first win at the World Cup.
The same happened in Banyana's first game against Sweden in Wellington on Sunday where they couldn't hold their 1-0 lead, losing 2-1.
But Kgatlana, who scored her second goal in a World Cup tournament when she doubled Banyana's lead against Argentina, said all was not lost.
“We need to work harder than we did [in the first two matches] because we're a team that scores but we also concede,” said the US-based striker after being chosen as player of the match in Friday's encounter.
Kgatlana believes Banyana can still make World Cup last 16
Image: MOLLY DARLINGTON
“In the coming days, that's what we need to do so that we can secure what we need.”
Kgatlana said some of her teammates might have been overwhelmed by the intensity of playing in a World Cup.
Unlike coach Desiree Ellis, who defended the defence, the striker said they could have managed their lead better.
“It's the intensity of playing in a World Cup,” said Kgatlana when asked what went wrong in the last 20 minutes of Friday's match.
“We started well and in the first half we could have scored two goals. But then fatigue came and we were no longer doing the things we were supposed to.
“That's what cost us two goals and it comes with frustrations for my teammates. But personally, getting one point is not like losing all the points, because in the match against Italy we'll have a bit of control of what we need to do.
“But if we had lost the match today {Friday], we wouldn't have the control because it would have slipped out of our hands.”
Though disappointed with Friday's result, Kgatlana said she was grateful to be at the World Cup after a serious knee injury she suffered at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year where Banyana were crowned African champions for the first time.
“Personally, I think this award [player of the match] is the cherry on top for me because I'm coming back from a long-term injury,” she said.
“I ruptured my Achilles tendon and I didn't think I would be playing in the World Cup. It shows the resilience and hard work and the dedication that worked for me as a player to be able to represent South Africa again.
“I will relish this moment because I was injured representing South Africa. So, for me to come back and get my first award representing South Africa means a lot. I'm thankful to my teammates for the goal I scored and for welcoming me back into the team.”
Banyana will meet Italy in Wellington on Wednesday in their final group G match. Only a victory will give them a chance of qualifying for the last 16. Italy will play Sweden on Saturday after beating Argentina 1-0 in their opener.
