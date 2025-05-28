Maela bids emotional farewell to Orlando as Pirates draw against Magesi
Orlando Pirates finished 12 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership after drawing 1-1 with Magesi FC in their final match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
The 61 points collected by Pirates is their best tally ever in the Premier Soccer League era. They managed to win 19 games and reduce the gaps (16 and 23 points) they had finished adrift of the Brazilians in their previous two seasons under Jose Riveiro, who departed before the last four league games of this campaign.
Pirates opened the scoring through Patrick Maswanganyi, who directed Relebohile Mofokeng's well-worked free kick towards goals in the seventh minute.
Maswanganyi could have finished the first half with a brace if referee Msimeleli Mabuto had spotted Magesi defender Mzwandile Buthelezi cluttering into him inside the area just before half time.
The entire first half was controlled by the Buccaneers, who had many chances to stretch their lead but failed to do so until they were punished by Magesi when they used their only chance effectively.
Former Kaizer Chiefs player Edmore Chirambadare managed to beat Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine with a low strike, crisply-taken just outside the area after a good build-up that Pirates failed to stop.
The second half was really a ding-dong battle with no side really able to create good chances to add to the scoreline, though Bucs still had the upper hand.
With the draw Premiership rookies Magesi moved to 12th spot with 31 points.
There was an emotional farewell for Pirates captain Innocent Maela, who got a standing ovation from the Buccaneers fans as he was being substituted in the 66th minute. Maela's contract will not be renewed by the club and it is not yet clear if he will continue playing elsewhere or will be given a role within the club.
The final match of the season will be played at noon on Thursday where SuperSport United and Lamontville Golden Arrows will complete a fixture that was halted at 1-1 at half time because a floodlights failure at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 23.