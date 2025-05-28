Maela bids emotional farewell to Orlando as Pirates draw against Magesi

Orlando Pirates finished 12 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership after drawing 1-1 with Magesi FC in their final match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The 61 points collected by Pirates is their best tally ever in the Premier Soccer League era. They managed to win 19 games and reduce the gaps (16 and 23 points) they had finished adrift of the Brazilians in their previous two seasons under Jose Riveiro, who departed before the last four league games of this campaign.

Pirates opened the scoring through Patrick Maswanganyi, who directed Relebohile Mofokeng's well-worked free kick towards goals in the seventh minute.

Maswanganyi could have finished the first half with a brace if referee Msimeleli Mabuto had spotted Magesi defender Mzwandile Buthelezi cluttering into him inside the area just before half time.